Bigg Boss 11, November 21 preview: Courtroom drama to turn into a battlefield for housemates

Bigg Boss 11, November 21 preview: Bigg Boss house would be converted to a courtroom with Captain Bandgi Kalra and Sapna Chaudhary chosen as two judges. Bigg Boss 11, November 21 preview: Bigg Boss house would be converted to a courtroom with Captain Bandgi Kalra and Sapna Chaudhary chosen as two judges.

After the much exciting nomination task, gear up to witness a more entertaining luxury budget task in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11. The task is supposed to be a light-hearted one but things will get out of hand when the housemates will bring in their personal grudges against each other during the task leading to the house once again turning into a battlefield.

As per the task, the Bigg Boss house would be converted to a courtroom with Captain Bandgi Kalra and Sapna Chaudhary chosen as two judges. Contestants will be asked to assume that Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani are a married couple who are getting divorced. Furthermore, the other contestants will also get divided among the estranged couple. Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta will be assigned the job of the lawyers fighting against each other for the respective families.

Multiple sessions will be held in the courtroom throughout the day and the families will have to come up with an allegation against the opposite one. Both the judges will give the final word with mutual consent as to which family’s allegation is valid considering all the witnesses and points presented by the respective family’s lawyer.

.@eyehinakhan aur Arshi Khan ke beech phir hua jhagda! To find the entire story, tune in tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/WuUKQrmI0W — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2017

Bigg Boss ki court mein kaun hoga ba izzat bari? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB11, aaj raat 10:30 PM!http://t.co/sWfllia2QX pic.twitter.com/nevEr5uNjp — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 21, 2017

The #BB11 housemates get their luxury budget task for the week! Witness all the drama, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Fj8XrNFsTU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2017

As the session will progress, Arshi will not be able to stop shedding tears when Hiten’s family will raise a doubt on her character and dressing sense. She will take it very personally and revolt against Hina and Priyank Sharma for calling her a characterless woman only for the sake of the task. Not one to give up so easily, later during the session, Arshi will bring up Sabyasachi Satpathy and Priyank’s alleged relationship in the house, and claims to have heard something was cooking between them. This statement of Arshi will make Priyank lose his temper and he will yell at Arshi, and also Vikas for supporting her which will further lead to a major fight between them.

Also, Hina will spark a misunderstanding between Puneesh Sharma and Sapna after she will tell her that Puneesh spoke against her profession. This will further not go down well with Bandgi, who will shout at Puneesh for speaking to Hina.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd