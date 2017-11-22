Bigg Boss 11 November 21 full episode written update: Hiten and Arshi turn into husband and wife

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Akash kisses Shilpa on cheeks. He goes on to hug Shilpa.

Hina tells Priyank that Puneesh has said wrong things about Sapna.

Hina says to Priyank that Puneesh asked her what kind of shows Sapna does. She says Puneesh also said that Sapna will need security as her shows are very bad and they will kidnap her. Hina says Puneesh was degrading Sapna. Sapna says Puneesh can’t even be the dog of people I do shows for. She adds that he is a dog and will remain a dog. Bandgi listens to it and tells Puneesh about it.

Bandgi tells Puneesh that he needs to be careful while starting conversations with anyone.

Puneesh asks Bandgi why she is scolding him.

Bigg Boss gives a luxury budget task to the housemates.

House is divided into two families.

Arshi and Hiten are a married couple who are fighting for their divorce in the court.

Arshi’s family includes Shilpa as Arshi’s mother and Puneesh and Vikas as Arshi’s brothers.

Hiten’s family includes Priyank, Akash and Luv as Hiten’s brothers. Hina as Hiten’s sister and lawyer.

Hina and Vikas are the lawyers.

Both the team discuss their strategies and points which they will prove in the court.

Vikas says to Arshi, Shilpa and Puneesh that they will say Arshi tears clothes and they have to prove them wrong.

Hiten says to his team that they will expect us to talk about Arshi’s flirting. Hina says that they can prove that Arshi does push-ups with her brother in laws.

Hina calls Priyank to the witness stand. She accuses Arshi of flirting with Hiten’s brother.

Priyank says that Arshi used to flirt with him, and used a sultry tone while asking him for food.

Vikas takes Arshi’s side and says Priyank calls Arshi for helping him with exercise.

Priyank says Arshi exercises in a very provoking manner. Priyank adds that when he asked Arshi to sit on his back, she agreed. Hina says Arshi didn’t ask her husband Hiten. Vikas remarks why does Arshi have to ask her husband for everything.

Arshi wins the first round.

Arshi and Shilpa get into a fight and Shilpa says to Arshi that they all know what Arshi has done in the house.

Vikas accuses Akash of getting hyper.

Hina’s team accuses Shilpa of hitting Luv’s derriere.

Hina asks Vikas if Arshi hugged Vikas and told him that she wants a man. Arshi says, “Yes, I said it.”

Hina says Arshi’s husband was not in the pool but she was in the pool. Vikas asks Hina, “What’s wrong in that?”

Arshi says that Priyank and Sabyasachi spent their night in the same bed.

Hina asks Arshi not to level wrong accusations.

Priyank shows his anger and says Arshi is calling him gay.

