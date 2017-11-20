Bigg Boss 11, November 20 preview: Mastermind Vikas Gupta ups his game against Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 11, November 20 preview: preview: Akash Dadlani will instigate Sapna Chaudhary to lash out against Shilpa. Bigg Boss 11, November 20 preview: preview: Akash Dadlani will instigate Sapna Chaudhary to lash out against Shilpa.

Post the eviction of Benafsha Soonawalla the nomination task will begin in full swing in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The makers will introduce a true mind game that will test friendships, promises and beyond everything else, survival in the game.

An Appy Fizz Lounge would be created in the lawn area, where four lucky contestants will be chosen to enjoy mouth-watering delicacies and an unlimited supply of Appy Fizz. These four contestants will be Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Hina Khan. The rule of the game would be simple – try and keep yourself in the lounge to be free from nomination. In true Bigg Boss style, a twist would be on the horizon and a buzzer would be let to go off 6 times throughout the day. With each buzz, one contestant will have to step out of the lounge and nominate someone else to be in the safe zone. The four contestants who manage to stay within the lounge till the end of the task will escape the nomination list this week.

Vikas ‘The Mastermind’ Gupta will take Arshi and Hiten on his side by promising to keep them safe, in return of their support during the game. With majority votes to his aid, Vikas will target Hina and keep sending other contestants out of the lounge. Hina’s frustration level will peak and she will lash out against Vikas and his sly ways.

Meanwhile, Akash Dadlani will instigate Sapna Chaudhary, that would lead to her lashing out against Shilpa. The two will get into an argument that will end with Sapna warning Shilpa not to pass any inappropriate comments about her status in the society. As the task will end, Bigg Boss will ask Akash if he would want to use the shield to be safe for the week, and captain Bandagi Kalra would be given a special power to save one person from nomination.

