Bigg Boss 11 November 20 2017 full episode written update: Sapna, Hina, Priyank and Shilpa get nominated this week

Missed last night’s episode of Bigg Boss? Read all the highlights from the 29th episode of India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11:
• Morning starts with the song “Mungda”.
• Priyank cries alone in the garden. Hina comes and calms him and says you’ll take time to overcome.
• Arshi and Shilpa makes fun of Akash.
• Vikas reads the task which is given by Big Boss.
• The task involves immunity from the nomination.
• Arshi, Vikas, Hiten and Hina are in the Appy Fizz lounge.
• Contestants in the Appy Fizz zone are safe from the nomination.
• One contestant can swap their place with other housemate.
• The last four will get saved from nomination.
• Hina tries to discuss with Arshi and Vikas.
• Vikas gangs up with Arshi and Hiten and throws Hina out of the zone.
• Hina swaps with Priyank.
• Hina makes strategy with Luv and Sapna.
• Hina says that she is shocked because of Hiten’s decision of ganging up with Arshi and Vikas.
• Sapna says that Hiten lost his respect.
• Priyank gets out of the Appy Fizz zone because of the majority decision.
• Priyank takes Sapna’s name.
• Hina says to Hiten that Priyank has sacrificed his hair for you.
• Sapna gets out of the zone and takes Hina’s name.
• Vikas tries to make Priyank understand the game plan.
• Hina gets out of the zone and takes Priyank’s name.
• Vikas says that Hina is planning to save Luv by sending him in last round.
• Hina defends herself by saying she doesn’t trust anyone in this house and wants to save herself.
• Vikas asks Priyank what he wants. Priyank says he wants to take Sapna’s name.
• Hina says Sapna will take her name.
• Hina tells Sapna to lie that she wants to save Hina not Luv.
• Vikas asks Sapna and Sapna takes Hina’s name.
• Priyank gets out the zone and takes Sapna’s name.
• Vikas says that he will go next and swaps his place.
• Vikas tries to change the game.
• Sapna assures Vikas that she will go by her words and save Hina.
• Sapna gets out of the zone and takes Luv’s name.
• Hiten gets upset with Sapna.
• Sapna and Bandgi get into an argument.
• Sapna and Shilpa get into a fight.
• Bigg Boss asks Akash about his immunity and Akash uses his immunity shield and gets save from the nomination.
• Bigg Boss asks Bandgi to save one contestant from the nomination and Bandgi saves Puneesh.
• Shilpa, Hina, Priyank and Sapna are nominated for eviction.
• Hina says if she’ll get one chance to nominate then she’ll nominate Hiten.
• Bandgi says Sapna is controlling her language and this is not her zone.
• Hina tells Sapna that Puneesh said wrong things about her.
• She says Puneesh said that Sapna’s shows are for “massy audience”.
• Hina explains massy audience to Sapna that it is lower middle class audience, who carries gun with them.
