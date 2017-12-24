Bigg Boss 11: Mika Singh to set the stage on fire with Salman Khan; see video, photos

Mika Singh will be seen sharing the Bigg Boss 11 stage with Salman Khan and a glimpse of the same was recently shared by the singer. Mika Singh will be seen sharing the Bigg Boss 11 stage with Salman Khan and a glimpse of the same was recently shared by the singer.

Bigg Boss 11’s Weekend Ka Vaar often serves us with some celebrity guests on stage with the host Salman Khan. But when the guest is the ace singer Mika Singh, the fun is expected to multiply. The singer will be seen sharing the stage with Salman and a glimpse of the same was recently shared by Mika.

Mika will be coming to Bigg Boss 11 for the promotion of his new song “Ali Ali”. “Bhai is bhai :)@beingsalmankhan …watch me tomo in -#bigboss, ” wrote Mika Singh along with a video from Bigg Boss 11 stage recently. Looks like Salman had a great time shaking a leg with Mika.

Mika and Salman fans too might be excited to see the two together. Going by the decorations on the stage, the show seems to be having a Christmas celebration special episode tonight. Mika has voiced several of Salman’s popular songs including “Jumme Ki Raat” from Kick, “Aaj Ki Party Meri Taraf Se” from Bajrangi Bhaijaan amongst others.

Watch Mika Singh video and photos from Bigg Boss 11 stage, with Salman Khan here:

As per the latest happening in Bigg Boss’ on-going season, Arshi received the least number of votes and was asked to leave the house by host Salman Khan. She was also given a special power called Bigg Bomb, which empowered her to name two contestants who she wants to send directly to semi finale week. She took Vikas and Priyank’s name and then viewers went live through Voot app and voted. Vikas received 71 per cent votes and entered the semi-finale week.

