Bigg Boss 11: Will Luv Tyagi lose his place in the finale to celebrities Vikas, Shilpa and Hina?

Just when it is only two weeks away from its finale, television’s once most controversial television show, Bigg Boss has managed to create a furore among the fans. And how? By introducing live voting for evictions. After announcing the voting lines being closed making the supporters of nominated contestants happy about no evictions this weekend, the makers decided to go for live voting. The four nominated contestants – Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta moved out of the house and met fans for a live vote appeal.

As the live voting ended and speculations around Shilpa getting the maximum number of votes starting doing the rounds, Luv’s fans lost their cool and accused the makers of being unfair towards the commoner. According to them, the live voting was done to save the celebrities from elimination and evict Luv who has been surviving despite getting nominated every week. Echoing the opinion of fans is Bigg Boss season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh who in an interview with indianexpress.com said, “I am surprised that the channel has introduced this as a form of eviction. It will really trigger a controversy as not all supporters can go to the mall in such a short time. Also, a contestant’s family can send their paid people to get a boost on the number of votes for them. I think it is unfair that the contestants will be subjected to this.”

See some tweets by the fans of Luv Tyagi:

Hardwork that went into #Luvtyagi ‘s elimination: 1) Cheap tricks by Colors and Vikas’s PR team. 2) Almost all TV celebs supporting #Vikasgupta for work 3) Unfair voting. 4) False Rumours. 5) @BiggBoss 6) Contant humiliation and being deemed unworthy #Unfairdecisionforluv — Yasir Amin (@Yasiramin_7) January 5, 2018

I wish it was online voting between the contestants. This mall task was biased and unfair! So disappointing! #UnfairDecisionForLuv #BB11 #LuvTyagi — Rsehgal (@Sehgal7R) January 5, 2018

But now that the makers are counting the votes against each nominated contestant, who do you think will miss the chance of entering the finale week of Bigg Boss 11. Cast your votes here:

Who do you think will walk out of @BiggBoss 11 house this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 5, 2018

Going by the performance of the nominated contestants this week, apart from Vikas Gupta, who secluded himself after being ganged up by the rest of the housemates, Hina, Shilpa and Luv gave the viewers enough content. Hina and Luv’s scarred friendship, Shilpa’s closeness to Hina and Luv’s game plan to grab the ‘ticket to finale’ with Puneesh Sharma, all got the viewers interested in the show.

Now, how well has the audience liked Luv pro-activeness in the Bigg Boss house will only be known on Saturday during Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

