Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi gets evicted from the show

In just a week, Bigg Boss 11 will pull its curtain down. One of the most popular and entertaining seasons, the reality show on Sunday saw its last eviction before the finale. The ‘lucky boy’ Luv Tyagi was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes during the live voting activity held recently. He was nominated along with Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde.

This week’s nomination was an unexpected and shocking one. Bigg Boss had asked the contestants to rank themselves. While Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani remained adamant at securing the top slots, the rest of the housemates took the following places. Bigg Boss then announced that apart from the top two, all other housemates have been nominated.

Luv entered the show as a padosi and looked quite promising until he was sent to the main house. A bit star struck, the Delhi boy soon went into a shell. With his non-participation in the game and reputation as a dumb contestant, Luv found himself in most of the nominations. Fortunately for him, he got saved time and again. With his luck not favouring him this time, the young man got eliminated by Salman Khan in Sunday’s episode.

Luv found a close friend in Hina Khan, who supported him all along and even protected him from a number of evictions. Sadly, the two drifted apart after a series of fights and misunderstanding. Interestingly, in the last couple of weeks, Luv had finally started to understand the game and had even started performing well. His fans have accused the makers of being biased and organising the live voting in Mumbai with a limited audience.

Will you miss Luv Tyagi in Bigg Boss 11? Let us know in the comment box below.

