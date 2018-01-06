Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi should walk out of the house, says poll

Luv Tyagi will finally get evicted from Bigg Boss 11, says poll. Luv Tyagi will finally get evicted from Bigg Boss 11, says poll.

After triggering speculations about no evictions in the beginning of the week, the makers of Bigg Boss 11 announced live voting in a Mumbai mall. The four nominated contestants Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta made a vote appeal to their fans in the mall. As they stood in a cage kind of a set up at the mall, the fans of Shilpa and Hina went berserk on seeing their favourite television stars and their immense love made it much clear that Hina and Shilpa will surely be the finalists of the show.

As they returned to the house, Luv looked intimidated by Shilpa Shinde’s fan following who were rooting for her at the mall. He even told Akash and Puneesh that Shilpa will win the show. When we asked the readers of indianexpress.com about who should walk out of the house this week, they too reflected the same pattern as was witnessed at the mall. While Hina and Shilpa got the lowest votes, ten and six percent, respectively, Vikas followed them with 25% votes and Luv got as high as 59% votes. So does this mean that Luv Tyagi, after coming so far in the game will miss being in the finale? Well, the voting trends suggest so.

Who do you think will walk out of @BiggBoss 11 house this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 5, 2018

Luv, despite being tagged as the most boring contestant in the house managed to leave behind names like Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan behind. The commoner played well in becoming friends with popular contestant Hina Khan and finally showed his true self only after strengthening his position in the show.

However, the eleventh season of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss will get its winner next week on January 14. With Akash and Puneesh already in the finale week, it will be interesting to see in today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode who will be the other three contestants to make it to the finale.

