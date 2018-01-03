Bigg Boss 11: Live voting to seal the fate of nominated contestants Hina, Shilpa, Luv and Vikas

Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani have won the task and reportedly, grabbed ticket to finale. Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani have won the task and reportedly, grabbed ticket to finale.

After spending 14 weeks in the glass-doored mansion of Bigg Boss 11, the four nominated contestants will finally see the light of the day, as they will step out of the house for a very crucial task. After an unexpected twist in the nomination task, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani were saved while Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta found themselves in the danger zone. Readers would know that the voting lines were closed this week and as per latest development, the eviction of these nominated contestants will happen via a live voting. Not the one through the Voot app but these housemates will be seen visiting a mall where fans would seal their fate.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Live voting during a couple of tasks in Bigg Boss 11 increased viewer engagement. To make it more entertaining, the makers have planned an in-person voting this time, where the audience will get a chance to save their favourite contestant. The four nominated contestants will travel to a mall and appeal to the people on-ground as to why they should be saved from this week’s eviction. Through a ballot box, the people will decide the fate of these four gharwales. The one with the least number of votes will be ousted by host Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar.”

The shoot for the same will happen tomorrow at a shopping mall, much to the surprise of the audience as well as the housemates. This would be the first time that these four will get to meet people outside the show and will also get a first-hand experience of their popularity in the game. With only five spots in the finale, they would all be fighting hard to gain the safe spot.

This week, the nomination task was a shocking one, where Bigg Boss asked the housemates to rank themselves. While Akash and Puneesh fought their way to the top position, the others silently took the other spots not knowing that they have shot themselves in the foot. After Bigg Boss announced that only the top two people will be safe from nomination, the others were left aghast. Also during the last two days, the housemates have been fighting to win the ‘Ticket to Finale’ which reportedly has been achieved by Puneesh and Luv.

Who do you think will get eliminated this time? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd