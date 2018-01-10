Bigg Boss 11 January 9, 2018 written update: Arshi Khan is back in the house

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: January 10, 2018 7:00 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Akash apologises to Shilpa and says he didn’t want to hurt her. Akash adds that he just wants to grab every opportunity to win the show.
- Akash hugs Shilpa and asks her to forgive him.
- Akash comes to hug Shilpa. Shilpa doesn’t seem interested and tries to run away from Akash.
- Shilpa asks Puneesh to warn Akash to be within his limits.
- Akash gets upset with Shilpa for making him look bad in everyone’s eyes. He says Shilpa is trying to make this a big issue.
- Vikas tries to calm him by saying stop helping her in making this an issue.
- Akash says Shilpa tried to molest him by slapping him on his butt.
- Vikas asks Puneesh to recount Luv’s votes as he didn’t feel Luv got 393 votes.
- Vikas and Puneesh count Luv’s votes and he got 293. Hina says maybe he miswrote it.
- Bigg Boss asks housemates to choose the meanest contestant amongst them. Akash gets the title.
- Bigg Boss raises the room’s curtains and everyone finds Arshi sitting on the bed.
- Hina says now she doesn’t need to cook as Arshi is back.
- Everyone feels excited on seeing Arshi. Bigg Boss tells Arshi is a guest and she is here for the task.
- Everyone has to convince Arshi that they are the meanest of all.
- Shilpa says Akash is not going to leave Arshi alone.
- Puneesh tells Shilpa that Arshi will always be biased as she will choose Vikas or Akash.
- Hina tells Arshi about Shilpa’s changed behaviour and how she behaved with Akash in the morning.
- Everyone has to convince Arshi that they are the meanest by doing the meanest things to Shilpa.
- Puneesh wins the first round in which he has to destroy Shilpa’s footwear. Shilpa tries to convince Puneesh and he fails in performing the task.
- Next is Vikas. Everyone have to convince Arshi against Vikas.
- Shilpa wins the next round by saying she will destroy Vikas’ t-shirts and jackets.
- Vikas begs Shilpa not to destroy his jackets as this was his gift. Shilpa gets convinced and gives his clothes back.
- Vikas tells Hina that it was not his favorite jacket. Vikas adds that he was just trying to prove that Shilpa didn’t take tasks seriously.
- Arshi and Akash discuss about Shilpa and her performance.
