Bigg Boss 11, January 8 preview: Media grills finalists, kitchen duties become bone of contention between Hina-Shilpa

Bigg Boss 11, January 8 preview: The top five will interact with the media at a special press conference. The journalists, giving a perspective of the masses, will question the housemates on various topics.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: January 8, 2018 8:13 pm
The finale week has begun with a blast with media professionals entering the house to grill the contestants. After Luv Tyagi’s eviction, Bigg Boss 11 has found the top five finalists in Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta. But before they could enjoy the priviledges of being in the finale, they will be put to a test by the media.

The top five will interact with the media at a special press conference. The journalists, giving a perspective of the masses, will question the housemates on various topics. From Hina’s memory issues and Vikas losing his charms to Shilpa being a non performer and Puneesh’s failed relationship with the housemates, the contestants would be left speechless with journos bombarding them with some tough questions.

Also, Hina and Shilpa will get into a fight over kitchen duties and food. While Shilpa will be angry on how thankless the others behave with her, Hina will shoot back at Shilpa stating that she over hypes her work duties to put others down. While Vikas will support Hina, Puneesh will take Shilpa’s side. Akash too will jump into the fight and blame Shilpa that she doesn’t deserve to win the show for she is selfish and thinks too highly of herself.

  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 8, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    ASK YOURSELVES AGAIN, WHY M'I AFRAID ? MAYBE REMOVE YOUR COLOR OF GOLDEN GLOBE, TWITTER, MAYBE YOU'LL SEE A HUMAN, ASKING FOR HIS LIFE.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
