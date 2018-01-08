Bigg Boss 11, January 8 preview: Media grills finalists, kitchen duties become bone of contention between Hina-Shilpa

Catch the fun episode tonight on Colors. Catch the fun episode tonight on Colors.

The finale week has begun with a blast with media professionals entering the house to grill the contestants. After Luv Tyagi’s eviction, Bigg Boss 11 has found the top five finalists in Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta. But before they could enjoy the priviledges of being in the finale, they will be put to a test by the media.

The top five will interact with the media at a special press conference. The journalists, giving a perspective of the masses, will question the housemates on various topics. From Hina’s memory issues and Vikas losing his charms to Shilpa being a non performer and Puneesh’s failed relationship with the housemates, the contestants would be left speechless with journos bombarding them with some tough questions.

Also, Hina and Shilpa will get into a fight over kitchen duties and food. While Shilpa will be angry on how thankless the others behave with her, Hina will shoot back at Shilpa stating that she over hypes her work duties to put others down. While Vikas will support Hina, Puneesh will take Shilpa’s side. Akash too will jump into the fight and blame Shilpa that she doesn’t deserve to win the show for she is selfish and thinks too highly of herself.

Khaane ke upar phir ek baar takraaye Shilpa Shinde aur @eyehinakhan. Catch their showdown only on #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/wRkdFJvZIb — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 8, 2018

Journalists enter the house to pose some tough questions to the housemates. Watch how the housemates react in tonight’s episode of #BB11 at 10:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/AFDg40fxJK — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 8, 2018

The housemates face tough questions from the members of the media in the finale week! Watch them, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/b5FzjlDSL3 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2018

