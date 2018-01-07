Bigg Boss 11 January 7 2018 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Can’t watch tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

9:59 pm: Salman comes back and talks to the housemates again. He asks the contestants about the division of commoners vs celebrities that was brought up inside the house after coming into the 14th week of the game. Puneesh apologises to Salman for bringing it up and says he was afraid to get into the competition with popular celebrities.

9:56 pm: Luv bids goodbye to finalists Hina, Shilpa, Vikas, Puneesh and Akash. Hina hugs Luv as he comes out of the house.

9:55 pm: The first one to open the envelope is Hina who has got 464 votes. Shilpa has got 660, Luv got 393 votes and Vikas has got 428 votes. This means Luv is eliminated.

9:46 pm: Puneesh sorts the ballot box and gives the baskets of votes to Hina, Shilpa, Luv and Vikas. All of them start counting their votes. Salman meets the contestants after counting ends and tells the nominated contestants to announce their respective number of votes.

9:43 pm: Salman again meets the housemates and asks the nominated contestants to count their votes after Puneesh gives them their respective votes. He also tells them not to reveal the total of their votes unless he asks them.

9:41 pm: Sidharth and Manoj tell the audience about their Republic Day release Aiyaary. Manoj even recites a poem on Aiyaary and the star cast of the Neeraj Pandey film finally takes leave from Salman Khan.

9;39 pm: Sidharth challenges Manoj to dance on “Disco Dancer” in Mithun Chakraborty’s style. Manoj leaves all in splits as he shakes a leg on the song.

9:37 pm: Now Sidharth has to perform like a Bhojpuri star. This is the demand of his co-actor Manoj Bajpayee. Salman says his dialogue from Tiger Zinda Hai which Manoj translates it into Bhojpuri and Sidharth copies him. The two actors dance on “Lollipop Lagelu.”

9:35 pm: The cast of Aiyaary now meets Salman Khan on the stage. Salman recalls when Sidharth came on Bigg Boss for promoting his debut film Student Of The Year and Rakul Preet came for her Bollywood debut Yaariyan. Salman plays a game where he asks Rakul which is that one character she wants to play to which Rakul says she wants to play Salman’s role of Dabangg. Soon, Rakul wears the cap of a policeman and imitates Salman from his film Dabangg and even shakes a leg on one of the songs of the film, “Munni Badnaam Hui.”

9:31 pm: Sidharth explains the meaning of Aiyaary which means a man who can disguise himself. He asks contestants to name the trickster of Bigg Boss house. Akash says Vikas is the trickster and Vikas says it is Shilpa. Vikas introduces Sidharth and Manoj to Hina’s talent of crying within one minute. Vikas gets an award for being the trickster of the house. Sidharth and Manoj take leave from the housemates.

9:27 pm: Luv and Shilpa’s footballs enter the goal post first. Hina and Puneesh also get out of the task. Last two contenders are Akash and Vikas. Now, Akash and Vikas try their best to win. And, both of them win the task.

9:25 pm: Aiyaary stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee enter the house. Sidharth tells the housemates that they will have to perform a task where they have to sit on a gym ball and have to kick the football which has photos of other contestants on the footballs.

9:22 pm: Puneesh wins the round one. In round two, Akash and Puneesh have to put up the flags and place it on the other side and stop the other from doing it. Akash puts up his best efforts to win the task but in the end, he gives up and Puneesh wins round two. Salman gives the medal to Puneesh for being the winner of the last Sultani Akhada.

9:18 pm: Salman re-enters the house and announces that now Akash and Puneesh will go to the ‘Sultani Akhada’ and put up a strong fight against each other. Salman welcomes Puneesh and Akash in the akhada and tells them about the rules of the game. Akash starts by speaking why he is more deserving to be in the finale and Puneesh defends himself.

9:15 pm: Salman leaves the house. Shilpa, Puneesh, Vikas and Hina discuss what just happened. Shilpa tells Puneesh that these people are just underlining the same thing over and over again to make her look bad.

9:14 pm: Vikas also joins the discussion and supports Hina. Salman advises Shilpa that she can believe in her fans but she should not underestimate the fans of other people in the house.

9:12 pm: Salman asks Hina if Shilpa didn’t put her best efforts in the Ticket To Finale task. Hina says she thinks Shilpa could have performed better and Shilpa defends saying that Hina cheated with her on the first day of the task. Puneesh also supports Shilpa saying that she has her own ways of performing the task and she doesn’t create hue and cry while playing.

9:09 pm: The fizzy caller asks Shilpa why didn’t she perform the task. Is Shilpa taking her fans for granted? Shilpa says that she was playing alone in the task and she is just confident about her fans supporting her and not overconfident. When Hina interrupts in between Shilpa says people play in groups in the Bigg Boss house and she is an individual player.

9:07 pm: Now they have to tell what they will not miss about Bigg Boss and Shilpa says she will not miss Akash at all and Vikas says he will miss the crazy behaviour of Akash.

9:06 pm: Salman asks contestants about that one thing which they will miss the most about Bigg Boss. Hina says she will miss the peace which is there in the house. Luv will miss the wake-up song. Shilpa says she will miss Salman and the voice of Bigg Boss.

9:04 pm: Salman Khan is back with his Weekend Ka Vaar for the last time in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss. Next Sunday the show will get its winner for the season. He talks about the ballot box which will decide the fortune of Vikas, Hina, Shilpa and Luv. Also, today also there will be live voting where the audience will participate actively. Now, Salman enters the house and meets the housemates.

8:45 pm: Here is a sneak peek at tonight’s episode:

