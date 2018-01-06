Bigg Boss 11 January 6, 2018 Weekend Ka Vaar: LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Can’t watch tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

9:23 pm: Salman Khan meets the contestants. He says Akash has emerged as the most irritating contestant in the house. Salman takes his case by saying that what an achievement it is for him that nobody in the house likes him. Akash apologises to Salman and Salman replies that if he ever does anything outside the house, he will be beaten up.

9:20 pm: As Rani leaves, Vikas and Hina discuss how Shilpa Shinde thinks girls are meant to not study too much and achieve more than men.

9:19 pm: Rani finds Vikas Gupta’s act as Akash the most entertaining one. She appreciates them for their acting skills. Now, Rani asks contestants whose journey in the house gave them ‘Hichki’ in the house. Akash takes Shilpa’s name. Shilpa, in turn, takes Akash’s name. Rani Mukerji now leaves the housemates and wishes them luck for the finale of the show.

9:15 pm: As Rani says that it is difficult to be perfect for anyone, Shilpa pokes fun at Hina’s habit of refusing doing anything wrong in front of Salman Khan. Vikas Gupta comes up and makes fun of Akash and Akash comes wearing a wig and fails to entertain Rani. Last is Luv who plays Puneesh. Luv imitates the lover boy of Bigg boss and talks about Puneesh being the most known commoner of Bigg Boss 11.

9:11 pm: Salman says this is all for a task with Rani Mukerji who entered the house. Rani enters the house and meets all the housemates. She introduces a task wherein the contestants have to speak about a topic given to them by Rani. The first one is Puneesh who plays Luv. Rani, who is here to promote Hichki, asks him to speak on Luv and Hina’s friendship. Next is Hina Khan who speaks about Shilpa Shinde being a game player and Shilpa Shinde talks about ‘Ms. Perfect Hina Khan.’

9:07 pm: Salman shows the footage where the housemates stepped into each other’s character and had fun in the house. Akash plays Vikas, Shilpa is Hina, Vikas is Akash, Puneesh is Luv and Hina is Shilpa. Luv makes fun of Puneesh for losing his cool and Shilpa cries like Hina. The audience burst out laughing seeing this role reversal.

9:05 pm: Salman Khan enters the stage and greets the viewers in his peculiar way. He says that this is the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode and next week the audience will witness the finale of the show with Puneesh and Akash in it already. He shows the footage of live voting that happened in Friday’s episode.

8:45 pm: Here is a sneak peek at tonight’s episode:

Rani Mukherjee enters the #BB11 house to promote her upcoming movie #Hitchki and play a fun task with the housemates. Catch all the masti, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/gsroogfN9H — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2018

