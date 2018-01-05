Bigg Boss 11, January 5 preview: The race to top five gets tougher for the housemates

Bigg Boss 11, January 5 preview: The housemates will have to defend themselves with discussions and debates over accusations put on them by the rest of the contestants. Bigg Boss 11, January 5 preview: The housemates will have to defend themselves with discussions and debates over accusations put on them by the rest of the contestants.

After weeks of being confined in the glass-doored mansion of Bigg Boss 11, the four nominated contestants Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta finally got a chance to step out of the house. The inmates got a golden chance to appeal in front of a live audience and save themselves from the evictions.

In tonight’s episode, gear up to see the housemates meet the maddening crowd, chanting out their favourite’s name. But before that, the housemates would have to convince the others that they deserve a chance to be in the finale. Apart from that, they would also have to defend themselves with discussions and debates over accusations put on them by the rest of the contestants.

As the focus will move towards Luv, Vikas and Shilpa will not hesitate to tell him that he reacts prematurely and Luv would try his best to give his rationale. During Vikas’ turn, Puneesh Sharma will say that Vikas is a mastermind when it comes to strategy and playing the game, but he is a weak person at heart. While Vikas would give his own stance, Akash Dadlani, on his part will inform Shilpa that she does not deserve to be in the house because she thinks too highly of herself. Things will begin to heat up between the six remaining contestants as they will try their best to counter each argument.

See what all you can expect in Bigg Boss 11, January 5 episode:

Gharwalon ko lena hoga debate mein hissa. Catch all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/FhGGbCwKwB — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2018

The #BB11 housemates take a dig at each other during the debate session. Witness the drama tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/B9tkq43JId — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 5, 2018

The nominated contestants are all geared up to step out to meet their fans. Catch all the excitement tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/eu0LxLfom5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2018

The 4 nominated contestants step out of the #BB11 house for the first time for an open eviction process. Who are you rooting for? Catch it all tonight at 10:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/SaqEAOWzrK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 5, 2018

As the day will progress, Bigg Boss will announce that the four nominated contestants – Shilpa, Luv, Hina and Vikas will be moving out of the house and meeting fans for a live vote appeal. Hordes of fans will show up in support, holding banners and placards designed in support of their favorite contestant. The contestants will further take to the podium with their respective appeals as fans go crazy voting for the ones they want to save. We already reported how the crowd went berserk seeing their favourites and misbehaved with Hina by pulling her hair.

Who will be the lucky top five of Bigg Boss 11? Let us know in the comment box below.

