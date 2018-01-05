Bigg Boss 11 January 4, 2018 full episode written update: Puneesh and Luv fail to win ticket to finale

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Shilpa calls Vikas a mastermind and says he tries to control everyone’s life here as well.

Akash tells Vikas that Shilpa is telling everyone how he ruined her career.

Luv helps Puneesh in emptying Hina’s bag where as Hina helps Shilpa in emptying Luv’s bag.

Hina and Luv loose their bag. Hina gets out of the race.

Hina gets upset with Shilpa for not helping her in emptying Luv’s bag.

Vikas says Shilpa is not interested in winning this game.

Luv helps Puneesh in emptying Shilpa’s bag.

Puneesh and Luv win the tickets to finale week.

Puneesh asks Akash to lock Shilpa in the luggage room. Akash says she is doing this for gaining popularity.

Hina gets into the luggage room and gets scared on seeing Shilpa lying in the luggage room. Shilpa says she is feeling cold.

Akash asks Vikas why didn’t he congratulate Luv and Puneesh for winning this task. Vikas says he is not feeling well.

Shilpa says Vikas is only talking to Hina and Akash.

Hina says Akash is talking about them to Vikas. Puneesh makes fun of Akash’s look and says he is looking like an old servant with cap on his head.

Hina reads the Museum task in which the house will be converted into a museum. Puneesh and Luv will try and steal the artefacts from the museum. Contestants (Akash, Vikas, Shilpa and Hina) have to protect the items which carries some prices. Puneesh and Luv will perform this task to get the direct entry in the finale. Contestants who succeed in stealing the item worth Rs 13 lakhs will get the ticket.

Hina argues with Puneesh and Luv about his management in yesterday’s task.

Akash makes fun of Hina that she applies too much makeup for the cameras.

Puneesh and Luv discuss that they won’t hurt anybody during the task.

Shilpa advises them that they can hit the contestants with the items. Puneesh argues with Shilpa that he is not greedy that he can hit someone for the money.

Puneesh starts his task and tries to steal the items but fails.

Puneesh gives Shilpa a flower and apologizes to Shilpa for shouting at her.

Akash asks Puneesh why did he apologizes to Shilpa.

Puneesh asks guards to dance else he will break the items.

Puneesh’s turn gets over.

Shilpa tells Puneesh that she felt bad when he divided the house between commoners and celebrities after fourteenth week. Shilpa says Luv should have also apologized to Hina as she helped him many times in the show.

Luv’s turn gets started. Hina tells everyone to be alert.

Luv asks Puneesh why Hina is mad at him for playing individually in the task. Puneesh says Shilpa’s friendship is much more important to him than any ticket.

Puneesh and Luv fail to get ticket to finale.

