Bigg Boss 11, January 4 preview: Housemates fight to get back their prize money

In just 10 days, Bigg Boss 11 will finally get its winner. But before that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the housemates fight and clash to reach the coveted trophy. After the unexpected twist in the last nomination task, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to the top six contestants to win the ‘Ticket To Finale’ through a tough challenge. With the quest to be in the finale taking over, housemates fought hard and even ditched their friends during this task.

We have already reported that Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma won the task, and now in tonight’s episode, they will be against each other to win the ultimate chance to be in the finals. Along with that, Bigg Boss will also give a chance to the housemates to win back their lost prize money. As per the task, the house would be turned into a museum and a few valuables will be placed, with specific price tags on them. While the housemates would be guards, Luv and Puneesh will be thieves, who have to steal the prized possessions. Whoever manages to get more amount in their bag would get the ‘Ticket to Finale’. And if the housemates manage to defeat them, they will get back the entire prize money.

Luv and Puneesh, not bothered about the prize money will be seen fighting with the housemates, as they will try their best to win the task. While Puneesh will be shocked to see his friends Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde also against him, Luv will too battle out like a lone warrior. During one of his attempts in trying to steal, Luv will also have a great fall, where he will injure himself.

See what you can expect to see in Bigg Boss 11, January 4 episode:

On the other hand, upset with Puneesh’s behavior, Shilpa will confront him and state that she was shocked to see him chanting the ‘celebrity versus commoners’ song. She will tell him that she has always treated him like an equal and never let her popularity come in between her relationship. Puneesh will try to present his point but knowing that he was at fault, he will end up apologizing to Shilpa.

This week Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta are up for eviction. The four contestants will be shooting today at a mall in Mumbai where the present audience will vote live for their favourite. Host Salman Khan will then eliminate one contestant with the least number of votes in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

