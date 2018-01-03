Bigg Boss 11, January 3 preview: Commoners wage war against celebs in ‘Ticket to Finale’ task

Bigg Boss 11, January 3 preview: Ticket to finale task gets intense. Bigg Boss 11, January 3 preview: Ticket to finale task gets intense.

The competitive spirit among the top six contestants in Bigg Boss 11 is at an all-time high after the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task was introduced last night. With two contestants getting a chance to enter the finale directly, everyone was seen trying their best to win. Now in tonight’s episode, gear up to see a clear rift between the celebrities and commoners. With Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma getting saved from this week’s eviction, the celebrities will be seen trying their best to kick them out of the last league of the game.

The second day of the Mount BB trekking task will see the contestants realizing that they need to leave their friendships behind and play their own individual games. Luv Tyagi will make it amply clear to Hina Khan that winning the task means a lot to him and henceforth, he will not support her in this task. Puneesh and Luv will join force and intellect to create the perfect strategy to win this game!

With no one to support her, Hina will seek support from Shilpa Shinde and Mastermind Vikas Gupta. And the three will successfully manage to throw Akash out of the race! Being the first one to get out, Akash will get into an intense argument with Hina and she will reveal that her sole motive was to eliminate him from the task.

Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma team up against @eyehinakhan. Catch all the drama, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/AW3M6q1OI6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018

The race to win the Ticket To Finale gets intense. Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. pic.twitter.com/HSmgZuHOII — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 3, 2018

It’s now Commoners vs Celebrities in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out more. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/cQ5XViQ4XH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2018

It’s a clear divide between Commoners and Celebrities in the #BB11 house. Witness it all tonight at 10:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/NG5OapROI7 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 3, 2018

Watching the three celebrities together, Puneesh and Luv will decide to tighten their guard and stand by each other. Together, they will eliminate Vikas from the race; leaving Hina and Shilpa to create a new strategy for winning this game. The two ladies will be determined not to let the commoners reach the top of Mount BB. But their efforts will fail for Puneesh and Luv have reportedly won the task.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd