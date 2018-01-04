Bigg Boss 11 January 3, 2018 full episode written update: Hina calls Luv a coward

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: January 4, 2018 7:14 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Vikas and Luv argue over the bags.
- Akash helps Luv in emptying Vikas’ bag. Vikas helps Hina in emptying Akash’s bag.
- Puneesh helps Shilpa in emptying Hina’s bag.
- Hina loses her first bag in the fifth round.
- Hina gets upset with Luv for choosing Vikas’ bag over Akash.
- Luv helps Akash in emptying Vikas’ bag.
- Vikas loses his first bag in the sixth round.
- Hina tries to manipulate Luv and says not to save Akash and Puneesh. She advises Luv to go easy on Vikas’ bag.
- Luv helps Akash in removing Vikas from the race.
- Vikas’ bag gets torn and Big Boss asks Hina to make the decision.
- Vikas loses his second bag.
- Puneesh tries to instigate Hina against Vikas by saying that Vikas was not saving her bag.
- Hina discusses about the task with Luv and tries to make him understand that what he is doing is wrong.
- Shilpa tells Luv that Puneesh is scared of Hina that he is not going to win the show with Hina.
- Hina and Shilpa discuss their strategies that they are against Akash. Shilpa tells Hina that she is going to save Hina’s bag.
- Hina says she can stand against Luv also.
- Everyone fights with each other to pick the bag first.
- Hina helps Vikas in emptying Akash’s bag.
- Akash and Shilpa lose their bags.
- Akash gets out of the race.
- Luv empties Vikas’ bag with the help of Puneesh.
- Vikas tries to empty Puneesh’s bag.
- Vikas also gets out of the race by losing his last bag.
- Puneesh tells Luv that Vikas have taken his corner like Arshi and Priyank will choose their corner before going from this house.
- Hina fights with Luv for emptying Puneesh’s bag while Luv is saving Puneesh’s bag.
- Puneesh tries to empty Hina’s bag. Hina loses her next bag.
- Hina and Luv get into a fight. Hina calls Luv a coward.
- Hina asks Shilpa why didn’t she save her bag from Puneesh.
