Bigg Boss 11, January 2 preview: Housemates fight it out in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task

Bigg Boss 11 January 2 preview: Akash Dadlani will refuse to work in the house. Bigg Boss 11 January 2 preview: Akash Dadlani will refuse to work in the house.

Bigg Boss 11 has been quite an eventful season with some really unexpected twists. While popular faces like Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma faced the axe, commoners Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi are still part of the show. Bigg Boss 11’s ‘Changu-Mangu’ aka Akash and Puneesh have even reached the top five after a shocking nomination task last night. And now, it is time to find the one lucky contestant, who would win the ‘Ticket to the Grand Finale’.

But before that, the housemates would wake up to the first fight of 2018. With just six of them in the house, it would be getting tougher for the contestants to keep track of the daily chores and house cleaning. As Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan will go about doing their daily routine of cooking and cleaning, Akash will refuse to offer any help and continue to sleep. Exasperated by his behavior, Hina and Shilpa will get into an argument with Akash, where Hina would further go on to tell him that he dare not speak with her again

Angry after the debacle, Akash would return all the clothes that Hina had gifted him and tell her that he too doesn’t want to ever speak to her. Disgusted by his act, Hina will keep the clothes in the storeroom and tell Bigg Boss to donate it all among the poor.

Coming to the task, the golden opportunity to make it to the finale would lie atop Mount BB, where the contestants would have to fight for an equal chance. As part of the mountain climbing task, contestants will have to eliminate their competition one by one, simply by using their street smartness.

The lawn area would be converted into a large snow mountain and a stepper placed on an incline will denote the mountain climb. The contestants would have to carry bags with each other’s name, and they can either empty it to signify the choice of elimination, or form an alliance by saving it from others. The main motive for the contestants will be to ensure that their bag pack reaches the top of the BB Mountain safe and sound.

Saal ke pehle din hi #BB11 ghar mein hua tagda jhagda. Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/NpSMggEFlA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 2, 2018

Bigg Boss ne diya gharwalon ko Ticket To Finale jeetne ka mauka! Catch all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Xa2dodCj5A — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 2, 2018

The housemates have started strategizing against each other to win the Ticket To Finale. Catch all the drama tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/W7CkDoXOue — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 2, 2018

Mastermind Vikas Gupta will crack a deal with Hina and the two of them will decide to stand by each other during the task. On the other hand, his sworn rival Luv would be determined to get Vikas out and would keep instigating him during the task. The two ladies of the house, Shilpa and Hina, will also get together to ensure Akash is the first one to go out of the task. His other good friend Puneesh will also decide to back-stab him, when he will join hands with Luv for the task.

Who will manage to win the ‘Ticket to Finale’ and become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 11? Share your thoughts with us in the comment box below.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd