Bigg Boss 11 January 2, 2018 full episode written update: Shilpa and Hina are done with Akash’s behaviour

Puneesh suggests everyone not to fight today as today is the first day of New Year.

Shilpa tells everyone about Akash’s character. She says he tried to flirt with her the other day.

Shilpa goes inside to wake Akash up. Akash says that he pays Shilpa to wake him up.

Shilpa asks Hina to tell Akash to perform his duties. Hina asks Akash to get up and perform his duties. Akash says to Hina not to tell him what to do.

Hina warns Akash not to talk to her in this tone.

Hina sees her night-suit in the luggage room which she gave to Akash. She goes to Akash and throws the night suit in the trash bin. Puneesh says to Akash at least you should have washed it.

Vikas reads the task for ticket to finale in which contestants have to climb the mountain by hanging another contestant’s bag. Contestants have to empty each other’s bag in order to win the ticket.

Akash stands on the top with Vikas’s bag. Puneesh chooses Luv’s bag. Vikas stands in the third position with Akash’s bag. Luv is on the fourth position with Puneesh’s bag. Hina and Shilpa hold each other’s bag.

Hina tells Luv to empty Akash’s bag which is on Vikas’ shoulder.

Vikas warns Luv not to touch Akash’s bag because Akash carries Vikas’ bag.

Hina discusses her strategy with Vikas and Shilpa.

Shilpa asks Puneesh and Vikas to play individually.

Akash asks Luv to empty celebrities’ bag.

Akash empties Hina’s bag. Hina does the same with Akash’s bag.

Meanwhile Luv tries to empty Vikas’ bag.

Akash loses his bag in the first round.

Akash says he is not going to save Puneesh’s bag.

Second round starts. Luv tries to empty Vikas’ bag but Vikas doesn’t do the same with Luv’s bag.

Vikas and Puneesh’s bag gets torn. Luv says he didn’t do anything with Vikas’ bag.

Vikas gets less weight but his bag doesn’t count.

Shilpa loses his one bag in the second round.

Puneesh loses his one bag in the third round.

Puneesh helps Akash in emptying Hina’s bag and Luv helps Hina in emptying Puneesh’s bag.

Puneesh loses his second bag in the fourth round.

Puneesh gets upset with Akash for picking Hina’s bag instead of his bag.

Puneesh, Akash and Luv target Vikas.

