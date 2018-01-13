Bigg Boss 11 January 13, 2018 written update: Contestants get the chance to see their journey in the house

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Shilpa, Vikas and Puneesh are discussing about Hina and how she spoiled her reputation by coming on the show.

Bigg Boss calls Vikas to the activity area. Vikas sees his journey in the Bigg Boss house and cries. Bigg Boss wishes Vikas good luck.

Shilpa asks Vikas what happened. Vikas says you all will experience your lifetime happiness.

Hina goes to the activity area. Bigg Boss praises Hina for performing every task. Bigg Boss shows Hina her photos in the house.

Bigg Boss calls Hina Sher Khan. He shows Hina her journey in the house and how she performed every task. Her fights in the house. Her friendship with Luv and Priyank.

Hina gets emotional.

Hina tells Vikas and Puneesh that Bigg Boss praised her for Vikas City Task.

Puneesh sees his photos. Bigg Boss praises Puneesh for supporting Hina in Vikas City Task. Bigg Boss shows Puneesh’s love for Bandgi. He is the only commoner left in the house.

Bigg Boss shows Puneesh his journey in the house.

Puneesh shares his experience with Shilpa.

Bigg Boss shows Shilpa her journey in the house and her bond with Vikas. He shows how Shlipa got the title of Shilpa Ma.

Bigg Boss shows how Shilpa fought with Vikas and her friendship with Arshi.

Shilpa thanks Bigg Boss for showing true Shilpa Shinde to everyone.

