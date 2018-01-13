Bigg Boss 11 January 12, 2018 written update: Hina Khan wins the last task of the season

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: January 13, 2018 7:34 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Vikas discusses with Shilpa his plan that they’ll fake Shilpa’s defeat.
- Shilpa says Hina is faking her pain.
- While Hina is having her lunch, Puneesh comes to Shilpa and tells her that Hina makes so much of noise while eating.
- Vikas tells Shilpa that he wants to bring out Hina’s evil side in front of everyone.
- Task gets started and Vikas asks Hina to change into a saree.
- Vikas tells Puneesh his plan that he wants Hina to destroy his mother’s photo. He asks Puneesh to give his bracelet.
- Vikas asks Hina to wear the eye mask and tell good and bad things about Shilpa.
- Hina says Shilpa looks good without makeup.
- Vikas asks Shilpa to do the same.
- Vikas asks Hina to empty her coffee bottle which was gifted to her by her family. Hina says she knows he will stop him.
- Hina empties the bottle and says this is not mine.
- Vikas asks Hina to break Puneesh’s bracelet.
- Hina says to Vikas that prize money is more important to her than his bracelet.
- Hina tries to pretend breaking Puneesh’s bracelet.
- Vikas asks Hina to destroy his mother’s photo with her foot.
- Hina pretends destroying his mother’s photo. Vikas says you are not destroying the photo. Hina asks Vikas, ‘Is this task more important to you than the family?’
- Hina starts pretending again. Vikas takes his photo back.
- Hina asks Puneesh about Shilpa’s task. Puneesh says Shilpa will press the buzzer when Vikas asks her to get into the pool.
- Shilpa and Vikas discuss about Hina and her task.
- Puneesh says Vikas lost this task. He says Shilpa didn’t see anything wrong in this task.
- Hina and Vikas argue with each other. Vikas says he thought she will give up.
- Shilpa takes Vikas’ side. Vikas tells Shilpa that he did wrong. Puneesh takes a stand for Hina.
- Hina thanks Puneesh for supporting her. She cries and says she wishes that she wins this show.
- Puneesh and Hina discuss about Vikas. Hina says nobody values emotions like them. Puneesh agrees with Hina that Shilpa is emotionless.
- Vikas says Hina knows how to cook.
- Bigg Boss announces that task is over and this was the last task of this season. Vikas wins six lakhs and loses three lakhs because of Hina.
- Shilpa cries alone in the garden. Vikas asks Shilpa why she is crying. Shilpa says she is emotional because this is last day of this season.
- Hina sings and remembers her journey in the show.
