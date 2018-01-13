Bigg Boss 11 January 12, 2018 written update: Hina Khan wins the last task of the season

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Vikas discusses with Shilpa his plan that they’ll fake Shilpa’s defeat.

Shilpa says Hina is faking her pain.

While Hina is having her lunch, Puneesh comes to Shilpa and tells her that Hina makes so much of noise while eating.

Vikas tells Shilpa that he wants to bring out Hina’s evil side in front of everyone.

Task gets started and Vikas asks Hina to change into a saree.

Vikas tells Puneesh his plan that he wants Hina to destroy his mother’s photo. He asks Puneesh to give his bracelet.

Vikas asks Hina to wear the eye mask and tell good and bad things about Shilpa.

Hina says Shilpa looks good without makeup.

Vikas asks Shilpa to do the same.

Vikas asks Hina to empty her coffee bottle which was gifted to her by her family. Hina says she knows he will stop him.

Hina empties the bottle and says this is not mine.

Vikas asks Hina to break Puneesh’s bracelet.

Hina says to Vikas that prize money is more important to her than his bracelet.

Hina tries to pretend breaking Puneesh’s bracelet.

Vikas asks Hina to destroy his mother’s photo with her foot.

Hina pretends destroying his mother’s photo. Vikas says you are not destroying the photo. Hina asks Vikas, ‘Is this task more important to you than the family?’

Hina starts pretending again. Vikas takes his photo back.

Hina asks Puneesh about Shilpa’s task. Puneesh says Shilpa will press the buzzer when Vikas asks her to get into the pool.

Shilpa and Vikas discuss about Hina and her task.

Puneesh says Vikas lost this task. He says Shilpa didn’t see anything wrong in this task.

Hina and Vikas argue with each other. Vikas says he thought she will give up.

Shilpa takes Vikas’ side. Vikas tells Shilpa that he did wrong. Puneesh takes a stand for Hina.

Hina thanks Puneesh for supporting her. She cries and says she wishes that she wins this show.

Puneesh and Hina discuss about Vikas. Hina says nobody values emotions like them. Puneesh agrees with Hina that Shilpa is emotionless.

Vikas says Hina knows how to cook.

Bigg Boss announces that task is over and this was the last task of this season. Vikas wins six lakhs and loses three lakhs because of Hina.

Shilpa cries alone in the garden. Vikas asks Shilpa why she is crying. Shilpa says she is emotional because this is last day of this season.

Hina sings and remembers her journey in the show.

