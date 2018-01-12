Bigg Boss 11 January 11, 2018 written update: Shilpa wears a saree for Vikas

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors. Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Puneesh says something is going to happen today.

Vikas and Shilpa discuss about how Shilpa uses to trouble him.

Hina reads the “Vikas City” task in which Vikas is going to play the role of Dictator and other contestants have to follow his rules. If contestants don’t want to follow his order, then they can press the buzzer and Vikas will get three lakhs from one contestant.

Hina cries asking who is going to cook food for her.

Vikas starts the task and asks everyone to ring the buzzer. No one follows the order.

Vikas orders Hina to fold his dirty clothes.

Vikas asks Puneesh to shave his head or else press the buzzer. Puneesh presses the buzzer.

Vikas asks Shilpa to cook Basundi for him.

Vikas asks Shilpa and Hina to hug and kiss each other after every 10 minutes.

Hina hugs Shilpa. Vikas asks Shilpa to kiss Hina. Hina and Shilpa kiss each other.

Vikas tells Puneesh that he will make Hina and Shilpa perform every task in saree.

Vikas and Puneesh ask Hina to iron her saree as she has to wear it. Vikas gives 10 minutes to Hina for draping her saree.

Vikas asks Shilpa to do the same. Shilpa wears orange saree. Vikas compliments Shilpa. He adds that she is looking pretty.

Vikas asks Hina to follow his rules and asks her to be silent. Hina keeps on pulling Vikas’ leg.

Vikas asks Hina to get dressed in saree. Hina asks Vikas to give her some time. Vikas says to Bigg Boss that Hina is not following his orders so he is pressing Hina’s buzzer. Hina goes inside to change into a saree.

Vikas rings the buzzer. Hina asks Vikas does she have to wear the saree or her task is over.

Vikas tells Hina that her task is over.

Vikas asks Shilpa to feed him Basundi.

Puneesh asks Shilpa how to say sexy aunty in Marathi.

Shilpa asks Puneesh not to call her bhabhi.

Bigg Boss calls Hina and Vikas to the confession room and tells them that Hina’s game is not over. Hina says that she was just trying to pull his legs.

Hina and Vikas get into an argument.

Hina asks Vikas to perform the task with her. Vikas says he doesn’t want to perform this task with her.

Puneesh says Hina is not getting attention and Hina is the last person he wants to meet outside of this house.

Vikas asks Shilpa to eat basundi from him or press the buzzer.

Bigg Boss announces that the task is over. Shilpa feels happy and thanks Bigg Boss for saving her.

Vikas goes to Hina to resolve their issue. Hina cries and says she was just pulling his legs.

Vikas brings water for Hina. Hina says not to do this as you are already winning this show.

