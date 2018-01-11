Bigg Boss 11, January 11 preview: Vikas becomes the dictator

Bigg Boss 11, January 11 preview: Arshi Chahti Hai Task continues. Bigg Boss 11, January 11 preview: Arshi Chahti Hai Task continues.

Time for some drama in Bigg Boss 11. As Vikas Gupta emerged victorious in the Arshi Chahti Hai task, he would be now armed with a special advantage. Bigg Boss will label Vikas as the Dictator of the house, giving him unlimited power over the remaining contestants.

Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma will be mandated to follow the dictator’s orders, failing which they must press a buzzer and opt out of the task. But the biggest catch would be that each contestant who will opt out of the task will need to give up 3 Lakh from the winning amount, thus giving Vikas a chance to earn this money – a total of 9 Lakh of the three contestants combined!

Mastermind Vikas will jump into action and decide to test the limits of each inmate by going after their weak points.

Vikas will manage to convince Puneesh to give up his chance in lieu of keeping his hair. Soon, Puneesh and Vikas will team up and create new orders to give to the two ladies of the house. Shilpa would be asked to make Basundi for Vikas and Hina asked to pack his suitcase. Trying to make things fun, Vikas would ask Shilpa to wear a sari and continue cooking; and then will go on to create a scenario where Hina and Shilpa are long lost sisters and after every 10 mins, they must drop the work they are doing and hug/greet each other.

Hina would try to shirk off the work but the shrewd Vikas will catch on in time and lash out at her. He will tell Hina to shut up and not utter another word until she’s given permission to do so. Failing this, Vikas will go ahead and press her buzzer, suggesting that she is no longer part of the task.

Will Hina follow Vikas’ order? Will Vikas manage to maintain his dictatorship? Catch all the fun in tonight’s episode.

