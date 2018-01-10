Top News

Bigg Boss 11, January 10 preview: Housemates get mean, midnight eviction creates suspense

Bigg Boss 11, January 10 preview: Arshi Khan will successfully manage to instigate the gharwale to explore their dark side. Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma will find out how mean their fellow housemates can get!

Bigg Boss 11, January 10 preview Bigg Boss 11, January 10 preview: Arshi Khan continues her task.
The arrival of Begum Arshi Khan definitely added more drama and fun in Bigg Boss 11. Continuing her quest to find the meanest person from the top five contestants, she will successfully manage to instigate the gharwale to explore their dark side. Today, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma will find out exactly how mean their fellow housemates can get!

As the laughter bells would ring and Hina is in the spotlight, the rest of the contestants get creative in finding new ways of being mean to her. While Akash and Vikas will both suggest that they want to destroy Hina’s favorite robe, Shilpa will hatch a plan to hit Hina right where it hurts the most! While her plan A would be to destroy Hina’s make-up, plan B would be to target her favorite SHERRKHAN mug gifted to her by beau Rocky Jaiswal. Arshi will pick the earlier option from the two suggested ones and urge Shilpa to pick the latter.

Shilpa, who till now has been accused of not participating in any task, is out to prove that she is ‘in it to win it!’ Despite Hina’a pleading, Shilpa will smash the mug to pieces, thereby reducing Hina to inconsolable tears.

Soon, Puneesh and Akash will be in the limelight and face the meanness quotient of the housemates. With the completion of the task, Arshi will walk out of the house after declaring one of them as the winner of the task and the meanest person in the house! But the biggest twist is about to unfold as Bigg Boss will announce a surprise mid-night eviction.

