Bigg Boss 11 January 10, 2018 written update: Hina, Vikas, Shilpa and Puneesh are the finalists

Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors Bigg Boss 11 airs on Colors

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Akash asks Arshi to talk to Shilpa about yesterday’s issue. Arshi asks why did you kiss her. Akash says, “I was just apologizing to her.”

Arshi asks Shilpa about Akash. Shilpa says Akash changes every week.

Puneesh tries to make Akash understand that he needs to stay away from Shilpa and not to discuss this topic anymore.

Vikas says Shilpa encourages Akash’s behaviour by slapping on his butt.

Vikas and Hina discuss about Shilpa’s arrogance.

Akash compliments Shilpa that yellow color suits her. Shilpa and Akash resolve their issue.

Task gets started. Everyone has to convince and tell Arshi what meanest thing they can do to Akash.

Akash asks Puneesh is he going to do the task. Puneesh says yes. Akash says you didn’t perform Shilpa’s task.

Vikas wins the task as he destroys Akash’s shoes and sprays on his head.

Bigg Boss asks Vikas not to spray on his head. Vikas puts slime on his head.

Next is Hina. Arshi chooses Shilpa for destroying Hina’s mug.

Vikas says Shilpa didn’t destroy his jacket for being nice but she will destroy Hina’s mug.

Hina cries and asks Shilpa not to do this. Shilpa says it’s a task.

Shilpa says to Arshi everyone has blamed her that she didn’t perform in the tasks and now she performed the task.

Hina cries in the washroom. Vikas tries to calm her.

Shilpa says she feels happy by being mean.

Next is Puneesh. Vikas wins the task by waxing Puneesh’s legs and chest.

Task gets over and Vikas wins the game. Bigg Boss asks Arshi to leave the house. Arshi cries on leaving the house.

Puneesh says Arshi was biased. Vikas says Shilpa is the meanest contestant.

Bigg Boss asks housemates to be the garden area for the elimination.

Vikas, Shilpa and Hina get saved. Puneesh says to Akash, “It’s always me and you.”

Akash apologises to everyone. Puneesh hugs everyone. Akash says to Puneesh, “You are safe. I can feel it.”

Akash gets evicted from the show. Akash hugs everyone. Shilpa cries after he leaves the house.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd