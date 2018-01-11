Bigg Boss 11 January 10, 2018 written update: Hina, Vikas, Shilpa and Puneesh are the finalists

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Updated: January 11, 2018 7:22 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Akash asks Arshi to talk to Shilpa about yesterday’s issue. Arshi asks why did you kiss her. Akash says, “I was just apologizing to her.”
- Arshi asks Shilpa about Akash. Shilpa says Akash changes every week.
- Puneesh tries to make Akash understand that he needs to stay away from Shilpa and not to discuss this topic anymore.
- Vikas says Shilpa encourages Akash’s behaviour by slapping on his butt.
- Vikas and Hina discuss about Shilpa’s arrogance.
- Akash compliments Shilpa that yellow color suits her. Shilpa and Akash resolve their issue.
- Task gets started. Everyone has to convince and tell Arshi what meanest thing they can do to Akash.
- Akash asks Puneesh is he going to do the task. Puneesh says yes. Akash says you didn’t perform Shilpa’s task.
- Vikas wins the task as he destroys Akash’s shoes and sprays on his head.
- Bigg Boss asks Vikas not to spray on his head. Vikas puts slime on his head.
- Next is Hina. Arshi chooses Shilpa for destroying Hina’s mug.
- Vikas says Shilpa didn’t destroy his jacket for being nice but she will destroy Hina’s mug.
- Hina cries and asks Shilpa not to do this. Shilpa says it’s a task.
- Shilpa says to Arshi everyone has blamed her that she didn’t perform in the tasks and now she performed the task.
- Hina cries in the washroom. Vikas tries to calm her.
- Shilpa says she feels happy by being mean.
- Next is Puneesh. Vikas wins the task by waxing Puneesh’s legs and chest.
- Task gets over and Vikas wins the game. Bigg Boss asks Arshi to leave the house. Arshi cries on leaving the house.
- Puneesh says Arshi was biased. Vikas says Shilpa is the meanest contestant.
- Bigg Boss asks housemates to be the garden area for the elimination.
- Vikas, Shilpa and Hina get saved. Puneesh says to Akash, “It’s always me and you.”
- Akash apologises to everyone. Puneesh hugs everyone. Akash says to Puneesh, “You are safe. I can feel it.”
- Akash gets evicted from the show. Akash hugs everyone. Shilpa cries after he leaves the house.
