Bigg Boss 11, January 1 preview: Nomination twist to add excitement and drama in the game

Catch all the drama and excitement of the Bigg Boss 11 house in tonight’s nomination special episode. Catch all the drama and excitement of the Bigg Boss 11 house in tonight’s nomination special episode.

Happy New Year guys! After a much happening celebration gear up to catch the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11 that will be filled with drama, suspense and a lot of excitement. With just two weeks remaining, contestants would be now treading with caution and trying their best to reach the finale. Bigg Boss, in the right twist, will introduce a new task that will also affect the nomination.

Bigg Boss will put the remaining six contestants in a tight spot by asking them to rank themselves, with 1 being the highest and 6 being the lowest. History is testament to the fact that mutual consensus in the house has been impossible without a little squabble and some disagreements, and so will it be this time also.

Akash Dadlani would be the first to speak up and suggest that he should be at the first spot as he has entertained everyone with his songs, moods and even actions. While most would disagree to it, Vikas Gupta will suggest that Shilpa Shinde deserves the first spot, while Akash can find himself on the third or fourth spot. The fight for the top rank will further aggravate when Hina will say that she sees herself claiming that position, because she feels that she has been the best when it comes to doing any task or even entertaining people.

Puneesh Sharma will build his argument saying that Shilpa, Hina and Vikas have come into the house with a celebrity status and a fan following, while Luv Tyagi, Akash and he have built their popularity from scratch and hence they deserve the top spots. Luv too would jump into the fight and refuse to take the last slot. After a much-heated argument, the housemates would finally consent when Bigg Boss would drop the big bomb.

Who will enter the finale week? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/OHc3ngZwt3 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 1, 2018

The housemates will be informed that this task was actually a nomination process and only the top 2 contestants have been saved. This would leave everyone in a shock. As per the buzz, Luv, Shilpa, Hina and Vikas are nominated this week while Akash and Puneesh are safe.

Shocked by this development? Do let us know who you want to see in the finale.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd