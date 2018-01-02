Bigg Boss 11 January 1, 2018 full episode written update: Puneesh and Akash are safe from eviction

Bigg Boss 11 January 1, 2018 full episode written update: Hina tells Luv to appreciate his graph in the show. Bigg Boss 11 January 1, 2018 full episode written update: Hina tells Luv to appreciate his graph in the show.

• Bigg Boss starts with Hina discussing about Vikas’ position in the house after Priyank’s exit. She says she will talk to him whenever he comes to her.

• Hina shows Vikas the hygienic condition of Shilpa. Vikas says there is no difference between Arshi and Shilpa.

• Shilpa suggests Luv not to turn his back on Vikas as he has a big circle outside the house.

• Puneesh says he never showed his real identity to anyone in this house.

• Puneesh discusses with Shilpa and Luv that he has never imagined Akash as the winner of this show.

• Hina tells Luv that Vikas had nominated many contestants to save Puneesh and Puneesh is not grateful to him. Luv says Puneesh is a brilliant player.

• Bigg Boss asks housemates to rank themselves and they have to decide unanimously.

• Akash takes his name for the first rank and gives the reason that he entertains the audience.

• Vikas and Hina disagree with Akash. Hina suggests her name but Vikas suggests Shilpa’s name.

• Puneesh gives his perspective that Hina and Shilpa are popular from the starting of this show and he came a long way in this show so he wants to be in the top three.

• Hina says let Luv, Akash and Puneesh decide what they want and they are going to agree with them.

• Akash comes on the first position, Puneesh on the second, Luv on the third position, Shilpa on the fourth, Hina on the fifth and Vikas on the last position.

• Bigg Boss tells contestants that this was the nomination task and the last four are nominated for the eviction.

• Puneesh and Akash get excited on hearing that.

• Hina suggests Luv to appreciate his graph in the show.

• Shilpa gets frustrated with Akash and says he is so mean and he’ll get a lesson for his behaviour in this house only.

• Hina says to Vikas that they loosened just because they don’t want to fight with him.

• Shilpa and Akash get into an argument.

• Vikas asks Hina what are you thinking, Hina says she has made a mistake today. Vikas says he didn’t want to argue with Akash and Puneesh so he made them stand on the first two positions.

