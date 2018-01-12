Bigg Boss 11, January 12 preview: Vikas tests the limits of Hina and Shilpa

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan are Vikas Gupta’s next targets. Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan are Vikas Gupta’s next targets.

Mastermind of Bigg Boss 11 Vikas Gupta has proved himself as one of the smartest contestants of the season. After winning the chance to earn some money for himself, he will be seen executing his plan well. He will also take the title of dictator quite seriously and put all housemates to test. After making Puneesh Sharma quit the game, his next targets would be Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.

Knowing well that the ladies won’t give up so easily, Vikas will try his best to torture them and get them to quit the game. Vikas will decide to attack Hina’s personal belongings with hopes that she will opt out of the task. He starts by asking her to empty her beloved coffee powder, the one she has saved up to gift to her parents once she gets out of the Bigg Boss house. Astonished by his order, Hina will have no option but to oblige. He will then blindfold her and asks her to say good and bad things about their co-housemate Shilpa.

Furthermore, he will get his own family picture and asks Hina to tear it apart by repeatedly stamping on it. Hearing this, she will lose her cool and lash out at him saying that she cannot believe he would stoop so low for a task. Seeing her this way, soon, everyone in the house will turn against Hina.

Having ordered Shilpa around the previous day, Vikas will decide to take it easy today and only place a single order before her. To either jump into the swimming pool, which she would hate doing, or press the buzzer!

Will the women of the house fight the dictator Vikas or accept defeat? Catch the fun tonight on Bigg Boss 11.

