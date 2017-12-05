Bigg Boss 11: Housemates to get a happy surprise as families will visit them in the house

With the arrival of the festive season, Bigg Boss has decided to surprise the housemates with a beautiful gift. A few of the inmates will be in for a treat when they will see their family members walking in the doors of the Bigg Boss 11 house. As per sources, the families will be entering the house tomorrow and this particular episode will air in the coming days.

As of now, few families have been locked and they will be travelling to Lonavla early in the morning. A source told indianexpress.com, “As of now, Puneesh Sharma’s father, Vikas Gupta’s mother and Priyank Sharma’s estranged girlfriend Divya Agarwal have been confirmed. The makers are still figuring out the other contestants’ family members.”

It would be interesting to see Divya confronting Priyank and informing him about her decision of calling off their relationship. It might also be a chance for them to rekindle their romance. Also, Puneesh, who has had a bittersweet relationship with his dad, will definitely be shocked to see him inside the house. We are curious to know whether he will pull Puneesh up for his cozy romance with Bandgi Kalra, or scold him for his aggressive behaviour, or laud him for his consistent performance. This would definitely be a must-watch episode for all Bigg Boss lovers.

The source added that in most probability, Gauri Pradhan would go inside the house for Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde’s brother will join the gang. Surprisingly, Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal may not be going in, and so the makers are trying to get one of her friends or family for the episode. As for Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi, there is no information yet, whether they will manage to have a visitor or not.

The family episode on Bigg Boss has added much drama and entertainment in every season. While in few seasons, we saw the housemates getting a chance to interact and spend some time with their families, in other times, the housemates are asked to be still as statues while the family members share their heartfelt suggestions and advice to them. They also go ahead and bash the other housemates, who have been troubling their loved ones.

So, gear up for the exciting episode soon on Bigg Boss 11. Also, with voting lines closed this week, it would be interesting to see what new twist the makers will bring in. As readers would know, Akash and Shilpa are nominated this week and there is a strong chance that either of them will be sent to the secret room by host Salman Khan this weekend.