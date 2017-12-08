Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani’s wife Gauri takes a dig at Hina Khan for disrespecting her husband

Gauri asks Hina Khan to not analyse the message she sent for her husband Hiten. Gauri asks Hina Khan to not analyse the message she sent for her husband Hiten.

Like every year, this year too the makers of Bigg Boss decided to add some more drama to the most controversial reality show on Indian television by inviting the family members of the contestants. During this week’s luxury budget task, the contestants were given the ‘Statue Task’ wherein they had to remain still while their family members entered the house to meet them. Among other visitors came Hiten Tejwani’s wife Gauri Pradhan. Hiten and Gauri have been married for more than 13 years now and are blessed with twins Katya and Neewan Tejwani.

As Gauri who has been a part of many television shows including Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and others entered the house, she met Hina Khan. Hina, in the last episode only, mocked Hiten for being the ‘daddy of the house’ and also called him spineless when he decided not to make her the captain of the house. In her anger, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame also brought up Gauri’s message for Hiten which she sent at the beginning of the show. Miffed with the comment Hina made, Gauri told Hina that the message she sent to Hiten was only for him and not for anyone else to analyse. Seeing Gauri’s reaction, Hina nodded her head in negation as she could not defend herself in spoken words.

However, Gauri told Arshi that she doesn’t mind her flirtatious acts with her husband as they are entertaining and are being loved by the audience. Praising mastermind Vikas Gupta, Gauri advised him to not use his tricks against his friend Hiten and also thanked him for being there for the love of her life. But the one who has disappointed Gauri is Akash Dadlani. All this while, Bigg Boss doesn’t allow Hiten to meet Gauri and he is seen fighting back his tears.

Meanwhile, Luv Tyagi’s father also came to the house and met his son. He had a complaint about Luv’s deteriorating health. The others who will enter the Bigg Boss 11 house tonight is Vikas’ mother and Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

