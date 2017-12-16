Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani or Priyank Sharma should walk out of the house, says poll

Bigg Boss 11: Audience thinks Hiten or Priyank should leave the house. Bigg Boss 11: Audience thinks Hiten or Priyank should leave the house.

The eleventh season of Bigg Boss started with as much as 18 contestants in the house and now almost after two and a half months, the number of housemates has reduced significantly. Out of the remaining nine contestants, one will walk out of the house this weekend. And those who have the sword of evictions hanging around their neck includes Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma.

As we asked the readers of Indian Express their view on who should be eliminated from the house, they came up with Priyank and Hiten’s name. Though Hiten was the second choice of the readers, he defeated Priyank with a small margin of 3 percent. While Priyank got 34 percent votes, Hiten followed him with 31 percent votes. Surprisingly, Luv got the support of many and only 26 percent voters thought that the commoner should leave the house this week. Shilpa, being a favourite of many Bigg Boss fans, received only 9 percent votes.

However, despite having many fans in the outside world, Hiten came under the radar of the audience because of his non-participation and inactiveness. Known for being most sensible and peace-loving person in the house, the TV actor failed to add much to the content of this most controversial show on television. His stint in the show reminds us of Bigg Boss 9 contestant Keith Sequeira who was loved much by the viewers despite being low key but still had to leave the house since his balanced opinion didn’t contribute to the fights in the house.

Priyank, on the other hand, has been receiving flak of the Twitterati for his fake relationships and his fights with Vikas Gupta. Despite getting an earful from the host of the show Salman Khan, Priyank continued to repeat the same mistake and thus found a spot on the list of most disliked contestants.

Now, who will finally leave the house will only be known when Salman Khan will come with his Weekend Ka Vaar. Apart from Salman, Mouni Roy will also add glamour to Bigg Boss 11 this weekend.

