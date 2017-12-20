Post Bigg Boss 11, Hiten Tejwani is having fun on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat

After Bigg Boss 11, Hiten Tejwani will be seen on Entertainment Ki Raat. After Bigg Boss 11, Hiten Tejwani will be seen on Entertainment Ki Raat.

Hiten Tejwan’s elimination from Bigg Boss 11 was shocking. Not only his fans but Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan too was left upset with Hiten leaving the show. Seems like Hiten Tejwani has no plans to take rest and has decided to entertain his fans from a new platform. Yes, after Bigg Boss 11, Hiten will be seen on Entertainment Ki Raat.

Hiten shared the happy news with his fans and shared some photos from the show’s sets. He wrote, “Missed me in #BiggBoss? Not for long.I am coming to @entertainmentkiraat soon. Catch me crack you up with @ravidubey2312 @vindusingh @karanwahi @lopamudraraut @ashanegi @balrajsyal @rajusrivastavaofficial @ms.dipika @mubeensaudagar @instaraghu @adityanarayanofficial on @ColorsTV.”

The popular TV actor earlier shared a few posts for his fans and also for Salman Khan. “To all my well wishers, who went all out and voted for me, loved me and knew I was close to the trophy than many more, I cannot thank you enough for your love and support in my journey of #BiggBoss. @gpradhan and me are overwhelmed with our family that has grown leaps and bounds in the last 2 months. #BB11,” wrote Hiten as he shared a picture with wife Gauri Pradhan.

Another post of Hiten, with a picture from Bigg Boss 11 sets, read, “Thank you @beingsalmankhan. My journey of #BB11 would not have been this wonderful if it weren’t for your words of encouragement, immense support and love. You are and will always be the reason my journey is ten fold memorable for years to come. #BB11 @colorstv @voot @endemolshineind @gpradhan.”

See recent posts of Bigg Boss 11 eliminated contestant Hiten Tejwani here:

Well on Entertainment Ki Raat sets, Hiten is not the only ex-contestant of Bigg Boss. Vindu Dara Singh too will be seen along with Hiten on stage. In a rehearsal video from the show’s sets, we saw how Hiten and Vindu were talking about Bigg Boss 12. Yes, the actors were seen talking to Ravi Dubey and asking him to participate in Bigg Boss’ next season. “Had a blast with these two @vindusingh @ravidubey2312 @colorstv #entertainmentkiraat @big_bosss_11 …coming soon,” wrote Hiten along with the video.

See a video of Hiten Tejwan from Entertainment Ki Raat sets:

Other ex-contestants of Bigg Boss like Lopamudra Raut, Bandgi Kalra and Raju Srivastav will also be a part of Entertainment Ki Raat. See more photos:

Seems a lot of fun and entertainment is coming our way.

