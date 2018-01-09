Bigg Boss 11: Commoners Akash, Puneesh or celebrities Hina, Vikas, Shilpa, who will get evicted?

Bigg Boss 11: Who will get evicted in the middle of the finale week? Bigg Boss 11: Who will get evicted in the middle of the finale week?

Just when Bigg Boss 11 housemates Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani were celebrating their entry into the finale of the Salman Khan hosted show, Bigg Boss surprised them by announcing the last evictions. Instead of five, this year too the TV reality show will have four contestants entering the finale and fighting for the trophy.

However, this time the housemates didn’t require to plot and plan as to who should be nominated as all of them were nominated by Bigg Boss himself. One of the five contestants, Hina, Vikas, Shilpa, Akash and Puneesh might leave the house in the middle of the finale week and the show will get its winner on January 14. While Hina and Shilpa have been regular on the nominated contestants’ list, an overconfident Akash, after being safe for a long time has the sword of eviction hanging on his neck this time. With Puneesh and Vikas playing clean without getting into ugly fights, it gets a little tough for arrogant Akash to survive this mid-week eviction.

Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss 11 this week? Cast your votes here.

The division between the popularity of commoners and celebrities was much visible during last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan. Luv lost his place in the finale week after Hina, Shilpa and Vikas got more votes during the live voting. Also, when Puneesh and Hina were asked as to why a commoner or a celebrity should win the eleventh season of Bigg Boss, the live audience preferred Hina over Puneesh. With audience clearly preferring celebrities, it might get difficult for Akash and Puneesh to make it to the finale.

