Bigg Boss 11: Hina says I Love You to Rocky, asks him to take her home, watch video

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan professed her love for Rocky. Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan professed her love for Rocky.

As expected, the special family episode in Bigg Boss 11 is turning out to be quite dramatic and high on emotions. After Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s mothers, Arshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma’s fathers and Priyank Sharma’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal, the new set of family members will soon be seen in the show. And the first one to walk into the house is Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Colors channel has uploaded a video on its Twitter page that gives a glimpse of the high on love and emotional encounter between Hina and Rocky. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, who had been anticipating Rocky’s arrival, is seen breaking down at the sight of her boyfriend. Taking him in her arms, she also tells him how much she had missed him in the show.

Then in a heart touching gesture, Rocky tells Hina that he has given his heart to her and how much he loves her. He also makes Hina wear a ring, making their relationship official on national television. And then in an emotional moment, she tells Rocky to take her back home with him. With Bigg Boss making the housemates freeze again, Rocky walks out of the house giving a tearful goodbye to his lady love. Still in tears, Hina cries out to Rocky, and runs after him shouting out ‘I love you’.

Though it has been known that Hina has been in a relationship with Rocky for a long time, the two haven’t yet spoken about it. She had even introduced Rocky as her special friend when he had joined her for a task in Khatron Ke Khiladi. But with a loud and clear declaration on national television, it only proves how serious the two are about each other.

All this while, whenever Hina found herself in trouble with her actions in the Bigg Boss house, it has been Rocky, who stood up for her and fought her haters. He has also been actively involved on social media and tries his best to defend and protect his ‘Sher Khan’. Hina too, before entering Bigg Boss, had told indianexpress.com, “I will miss Rocky the most. He is my greatest strength and I really hope he will get a chance to surprise me in the house sometime soon.” Well, Hina’s wish finally got fulfilled.

