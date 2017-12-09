Bigg Boss 11 December 8 full episode written update: Hina breaks down on seeing her boyfriend

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: December 9, 2017 8:17 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Bigg Boss starts with Vikas’s mother voice.
- Hina and Vikas get excited on listening to her voice.
- Bigg Boss orders everyone to stand still. Vikas’s mother comes and hugs him.
- They both cry. Vikas’s mother says she is proud of him.
- Bigg Boss unfreezes him. She calls Vikas her life.
- Vikas apologises to his mother for not giving time to her.
- Vikas’s mother goes to Priyank and hugs him.
- Priyank cries and apologises to her.
- Vikas introduces his mother to everyone.
- Bigg Boss orders Vikas to stand still. Vikas’s mother suggests Vikas to be with Arshi.
- Hina cries and remembers her mother.
- Arshi says she is scared of Gauri (Hiten’s wife).
- Priyank cries. Vikas hugs and tells him where he was wrong and he doesn’t draw line with girls.
- Akash says he is not going to play this task.
- Vikas gets hyper and asks him to join his team and leave Hina.
- Priyank apologises to Hina and says they are just good friends.
- Hina gets upset with it and says she is not like other girls in his life. She knows her relationship and when to draw lines with everyone.
- Priyank gets upset with “Main kal ki aayi hui ladki nahi hu”.
- Priyank says this was a wrong statement.
- Hina says she is shocked Shilpa didn’t cry once.
- Arshi says she didn’t have any relationship in her life. This is the reason she is so cold hearted.
- Priyank sees Akash’s mother on the television.
- Akash runs and says she is his mother.
- Bigg Boss orders everyone to stand still. Akash’s mother comes and says Akash not to cry.
- Akash’s mother tells Arshi that she loves her and everyone likes her in nighties.
- Bigg Boss unfreezes Akash and he introduces his mother to everyone.
- Akash says to his mother that he wants a girlfriend like Hina.
- Bigg Boss unfreezes everyone. Akash’s mother sings Akash’s rap with the housemates.
- While Hina is singing “Saas main teri, saas mili toh mujhe saas aayi”, her boyfriend Rocky arrives.
- Bigg Boss orders everyone to stand still.
- Rocky hugs Hina and says she is playing well.
- Hina starts crying. Bigg Boss unfreezes Hina. Hina breaks down and says she wants to go.
- Hina introduces Rocky to everyone. Rocky says to Vikas that he is a great player. If Hina and Vikas make their team, then they’ll last till end of the show.
- Rocky tells Priyank and Luv that everyone is enjoying their friendship outside the house.
- Bigg Boss releases everyone. Rocky asks them for some quality time with Hina.
- Rocky proposes Hina with an imaginary ring.
- Bigg Boss asks Rocky to leave the house and orders Hina to stand still.
- Hina starts crying and asks Bigg Boss to unfreeze her as she has to give something to Rocky.
- Rocky leaves the house and Bigg Boss releases Hina.
- Hina runs after him and shouts “I love you”.
- Shilpa makes fun of Hina and acts like Hina.
- Arshi says she didn’t feel like crying on seeing her father.
- Shilpa cries like Hina and falls on the ground to make fun of Hina.
- Bigg Boss orders everyone to stand still. Luv’s father comes and hugs him.
- Bigg Boss unfreezes Luv. Luv’s father laughs on seeing Luv’s hair.
- Luv introduces his father to everyone.
- Luv’s father calls Vikas a genuine person in the house and says he explains well.
- Hina says she likes how Luv’s father blesses her.
- Hiten walks in garden while waiting for his family.
- Gauri comes and Akash shouts Hiten.
- Gauri hugs Puneesh and Shilpa in the garden and says to them that they are doing well.
- Gauri hugs Hiten and the show ends.
