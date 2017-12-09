Bigg Boss 11 December 8 full episode written update: Hina breaks down on seeing her boyfriend

Bigg Boss airs on Colors. Bigg Boss airs on Colors.

Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.

Bigg Boss starts with Vikas’s mother voice.

Hina and Vikas get excited on listening to her voice.

Bigg Boss orders everyone to stand still. Vikas’s mother comes and hugs him.

They both cry. Vikas’s mother says she is proud of him.

Bigg Boss unfreezes him. She calls Vikas her life.

Vikas apologises to his mother for not giving time to her.

Vikas’s mother goes to Priyank and hugs him.

Priyank cries and apologises to her.

Vikas introduces his mother to everyone.

Bigg Boss orders Vikas to stand still. Vikas’s mother suggests Vikas to be with Arshi.

Hina cries and remembers her mother.

Arshi says she is scared of Gauri (Hiten’s wife).

Priyank cries. Vikas hugs and tells him where he was wrong and he doesn’t draw line with girls.

Akash says he is not going to play this task.

Vikas gets hyper and asks him to join his team and leave Hina.

Priyank apologises to Hina and says they are just good friends.

Hina gets upset with it and says she is not like other girls in his life. She knows her relationship and when to draw lines with everyone.

Priyank gets upset with “Main kal ki aayi hui ladki nahi hu”.

Priyank says this was a wrong statement.

Hina says she is shocked Shilpa didn’t cry once.

Arshi says she didn’t have any relationship in her life. This is the reason she is so cold hearted.

Priyank sees Akash’s mother on the television.

Akash runs and says she is his mother.

Bigg Boss orders everyone to stand still. Akash’s mother comes and says Akash not to cry.

Akash’s mother tells Arshi that she loves her and everyone likes her in nighties.

Bigg Boss unfreezes Akash and he introduces his mother to everyone.

Akash says to his mother that he wants a girlfriend like Hina.

Bigg Boss unfreezes everyone. Akash’s mother sings Akash’s rap with the housemates.

While Hina is singing “Saas main teri, saas mili toh mujhe saas aayi”, her boyfriend Rocky arrives.

Bigg Boss orders everyone to stand still.

Rocky hugs Hina and says she is playing well.

Hina starts crying. Bigg Boss unfreezes Hina. Hina breaks down and says she wants to go.

Hina introduces Rocky to everyone. Rocky says to Vikas that he is a great player. If Hina and Vikas make their team, then they’ll last till end of the show.

Rocky tells Priyank and Luv that everyone is enjoying their friendship outside the house.

Bigg Boss releases everyone. Rocky asks them for some quality time with Hina.

Rocky proposes Hina with an imaginary ring.

Bigg Boss asks Rocky to leave the house and orders Hina to stand still.

Hina starts crying and asks Bigg Boss to unfreeze her as she has to give something to Rocky.

Rocky leaves the house and Bigg Boss releases Hina.

Hina runs after him and shouts “I love you”.

Shilpa makes fun of Hina and acts like Hina.

Arshi says she didn’t feel like crying on seeing her father.

Shilpa cries like Hina and falls on the ground to make fun of Hina.

Bigg Boss orders everyone to stand still. Luv’s father comes and hugs him.

Bigg Boss unfreezes Luv. Luv’s father laughs on seeing Luv’s hair.

Luv introduces his father to everyone.

Luv’s father calls Vikas a genuine person in the house and says he explains well.

Hina says she likes how Luv’s father blesses her.

Hiten walks in garden while waiting for his family.

Gauri comes and Akash shouts Hiten.

Gauri hugs Puneesh and Shilpa in the garden and says to them that they are doing well.

Gauri hugs Hiten and the show ends.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd