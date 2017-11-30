Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan demeans Dangal actor Sakshi Tanwar

According to Hina Khan, Sakshi Tanwar is cross-eyed. According to Hina Khan, Sakshi Tanwar is cross-eyed.

The Ms.Right of Bigg Boss 11 house, Hina Khan is going the wrong way and probably is not even realising it despite repeated warnings from the host Salman Khan. It was in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode only that Salman grilled Hina for being a mere spectator to Priyank’s body shaming remarks on Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. Now the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has commented on her contemporaries outside the house. For Hina, Gauahar is not even half as popular as her and Dangal actor Sakshi Tanwar is cross-eyed.

A video where Hina is in conversation with Arshi and Vikas Gupta has gone viral on social media. In the video, Hina tells Vikas and Arshi that Gauahar doesn’t have even have half the followers she has on social media. When Vikas replies saying that she might not be active on it, Hina defends her statement by saying that even she is not active on social media. As a matter of fact, Hina Khan has 126k followers on her official Twitter handle and Gauahar has 2.17 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Watch the video here

Also, in the video, when Arshi Khan says that she doesn’t like the features of Dangal actor Sakshi Tanwar, Hina joins her and through actions tells Arshi that Sakshi is cross-eyed. Though by the end of the conversation Hina says that Sakshi is an incredible actor. Next, when Priyank expresses his fear of his lost reputation outside the house in the video, Hina suggests him that he must be having a PR who can do the damage control and he need not worry about it.

As the video went viral, Gauahar, known for not mincing words, took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de…. Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful💛 (You haven’t learnt good manners but wish you might have learnt some mathematics because then you might not have become a butt of all jokes for the things you say in your vanity)”.

Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de…. Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017

Other television actors Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Kishwer Merchant and Kamya Punjabi turned up in support of Gauahar and Sakshi. Kamya tweeted, “Oh my god!!Jo maine dekha kya woh sach hai?Is this woman @eyehinakhan for real?Kaun hai yeh?Kaha se aayi hai? @GAUAHAR_KHAN i luv u n m so proud of you!!! #SakshiTanwar ki tarah pehle bannkar dikhao madam #HinaKhan aap toh unka naam lene ke bhi layak nahi!!!”

Oh my god!!Jo maine dekha kya woh sach hai?Is this woman @eyehinakhan for real?Kaun hai yeh?Kaha se aayi hai? @GAUAHAR_KHAN i luv u n m so proud of you!!! #SakshiTanwar ki tarah pehle bannkar dikhao madam #HinaKhan aap toh unka naam lene ke bhi layak nahi!!! http://t.co/97usxEYc6i — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 29, 2017

Karan who has earlier been in a war of words with Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal wrote in support of Gauhar as he tweeted, “U worked hard for it and most importantly in a dignified manner darling … always was and will be a well wisher …! God bless … @GAUAHAR_KHAN lots of love and luck to you my friend …! 🤗😘🤗”

U worked hard for it and most importantly in a dignified manner darling … always was and will be a well wisher …! God bless … @GAUAHAR_KHAN lots of love and luck to you my friend …! 🤗😘🤗 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 29, 2017

And an awesome actress too !!! http://t.co/SHsB9qrpH0 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) November 29, 2017

By saying all of this, Hina has definitely lost some of her fan following which she earned after working for eight years in the same show. Well, we hope the actor realises her mistakes soon.

