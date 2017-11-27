Top Stories

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal gets into a Twitter war with Karan Patel

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel's views about Bigg Boss 11 and its contestants have affected Hina Khan's fans and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Both Karan and Rocky are at loggerheads on Twitter.

November 27, 2017
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel seems to be a big time Bigg Boss follower. A glance at his official Twitter page will show how he has been active in sharing his opinion about the Bigg Boss 11 contestants. But it seems that some of the views he posted about Hina Khan hasn’t gone down well with her fans and also her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

While scrolling through Karan’s page, we tried to find out how this Twitter war erupted between him and Rocky. Here’s how it all began. Karan tweeted a few days back, “Woh jo mohotarma hai #BigBoss11 ke ghar mein jo baat baat mein #ThankYouGod aalaapti hai, jo aaj hajaam bani hai, koi unse pls pooch ke bataye ki #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai 😂😂. #KitnaGandaKhelKhelogiMadam #Sick #Sadistic #Disgrace .. #BholiSuratGandiNeeyat ..! #FakeToTheSoul .”

Not only this, Karan also shared two meme videos of Hina Khan and wrote, “http://instagram.com/p/Bb40dJRgxUQ/ http://instagram.com/p/Bb41m5zgGYj/ see these two videos and decide for yourself …. koi toh batao, #YehGhatiyapanKyaKehlataHai ??”

On Karan’s tweets a fan of Hina Khan shared an old video of Karan and slammed him for abusing her. On this Rocky also tweeted, “Nakli Ball se Box k andar cricket khel ke itna accha pradarshan?👎 Imagine what will happen if he’s in @BiggBoss . Yeh loh yeh toh #AurKabaadHoGaya abb batao #YehGandhapaKyaKehlataHai Mr. #FaketotheSoul preach karne se pehle practice karna seekho #Sickman #BologeTohSunoge.”

See tweets of Karan Patel‏ and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan’s beau Rocky Jaiswal here:

Karan Patel‏ then tweeted, “I have no issues with anyone’s fans venting out their anger and frustration against my tweets which involve their favourite actor/actress. Infact I #Respect their #Loyalty towards their #Favourites … but but but, i will still voice my opinion in any case. #IwillSpeakMyMind 👍👍,” and a few more.

See latest tweets of Karan Patel here:

Also see latest tweets of Rocky Jaiswal here:

Karan Patel confidently came out in open and took all the trolls and hate messages by his stride. He tweeted, “Ok guys get ready to troll me on this but this was important to share. Someone made this edit and im jus putting it forth for everyone to see. #ReadyForYourFrustratedReplies 😂😂.”

Hina has been grabbing eyeballs on the Salman Khan hosted show. While her fans continue to stand by her, several others including few of her co-workers from the TV industry have expressed displeasure over her behaviour on the controversial reality show.

