Bigg Boss 11: Fukrey Returns team to join Salman Khan on the show

With the weekend arriving, loyal fans of Bigg Boss 11 get more reasons to celebrate. With the host Salman Khan arriving in the show to interact with the housemates, fireworks are bound to happen. Added to that are special guests, who make the episodes fun to watch. As already reported by us, Rohan Mehra and Karan Patel will be seen in tonight’s episode. They will be joined by ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna, and the trio will share their take on the contestants’ performance during the freeze task. And making the Sunday episode more entertaining will be the Fukrey Returns cast. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha and Manjot Singh will be seen having a fun time with the housemates and then joining Salman on stage.

A source told indianexpress.com, “Pulkit and Varun will enter the house first as jugaads and get the ball rolling with their fun questions. The inmates would have also prepared some secret fun questions for each other, which these actors will ask them. The housemates would be left rolling on the floor laughing with Varun-Pulkit’s antics. Soon Richa will make a grand entry, as Bholi Punjaban and she would give a chance to some housemates to seek revenge from their enemies. The selected housemate would be given some tough task to perform.”

After bidding goodbye to the housemates, they will join Salman on stage for a fun interaction. Salman, being his witty self will pull the actors’ legs and give them some silly tasks to perform. He will also shake a leg with the Fukrey Returns actors. This particular episode will air on Sunday.

Also, neither Shilpa Shinde nor Akash Dadlani will be sent to the secret room, and the housemates will be left surprised when Salman will inform that there is no eviction this week.

As for tonight, apart from the television stars Rohan, Karishma and Karan entering the house, Salman will be seen in an angry mood pulling up Arshi Khan for her behaviour towards Shilpa Shinde. Being furious over her for insulting Shilpa’s mom, he will scold her when Arshi will shockingly tell Salman that he is always biased towards Shilpa and doesn’t seem to notice her bad side ever. It would be interesting to see how will Salman react to this?

Seems like the weekend on Bigg Boss 11 is going to be really exciting!

