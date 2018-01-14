Bigg Boss 11 finalist Shilpa Shinde’s brother wishes her luck with a throwback photo

Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh is all for Shilpa taking the Bigg Boss 11 trophy home. Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh is all for Shilpa taking the Bigg Boss 11 trophy home.

One of the four finalists of the eleventh season of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde now enjoys a huge fan following among the Bigg Boss viewers. Even ex-Bigg Boss contestants Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul along with other television celebrities think that Shilpa has a huge chance of taking the trophy home this year. But another person religiously contesting for Shilpa to win is her brother, Ashutosh Shinde.

The latest tweet on Ashutosh’s social media handle reads, “One of the rarest pic.. Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna Hain, Shilpa Shinde For The Win.” He also shared an adorable throwback photo to go along with the post in which Shilpa and Ashutosh can be seen posing together for the camera.

Talking about Shilpa’s journey in the show, it has been no less of a roller-coaster ride. Though in the beginning, she was hands down after making co-finalist Vikas Gupta’s life difficult in the house, the two later made truce much to the delight of both their fans. Shilpa even moved to being called the ‘maa’ of the Bigg Boss house and the credit for that goes to Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani for she attended to the kitchen and made food for almost all the contestants.

One of the rarest pic..

Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna Hain Shilpa Shinde For The Win pic.twitter.com/iP03PPyLsC — Ashutosh Shinde (@shindeashutosh) January 13, 2018

Few hours to go.. heartbeats throbbing fast.. #Shilpians have nailed it throughout Shilpa Shinde For The Win — Ashutosh Shinde (@shindeashutosh) January 13, 2018

That’s your #Shilpa from last year wishing Happy Makar Sankranti

“Til Gul Ghya, Ani gode gode (sweet) bola” Shilpa Shinde For The Win pic.twitter.com/CxRGpov6XS — Ashutosh Shinde (@shindeashutosh) January 13, 2018

With the finale episode is all set to be aired tonight, Shilpa Shinde faces tough competition from the rest of the finalists, namely Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma. And while fans wait with bated breath for the announcement of the winner, we wish Shilpa Shinde all the very best for her journey ahead.

