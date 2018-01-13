Bigg Boss 11: I’m rooting for Vikas Gupta, says Season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar wants Vikas Gupta to win current season. Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar wants Vikas Gupta to win current season.

Bigg Boss season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar says that he wants Vikas Gupta to win the current season of the reality TV show.

Manveer is debuting in Bollywood with Aaj Ki Ayodhya and during media interaction at the launch of the film, the reality show winner said that he “wants to salute everyone who participated in Bigg Boss”.

“I don’t think its commoner versus celebrity scene. Whoever has entered Bigg Boss house is a celebrity. This divide has been created by people who are sitting outside. Contestants like Bandgi (Kalra) or Arshi (Khan) are celebrities in their own right but now it’s up to them as to how they pursue themselves in future,” he said.

“As far as last four finalists of Bigg Boss are concerned, I find Vikas (Gupta) very positive. I am rooting for Vikas Gupta. I want him to win Bigg Boss. I feel people should support participants who they admire,” he added.

With Akash Dadlani out of the game, there are four contestants left in the Bigg Boss house – Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde.

Manveer shared close bond with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, so when asked whether he will approach Salman to promote his film Aaj Ki Ayodhya, Manveer said, “It’s too early to talk about it. I met Salman bhai (Khan) after I won Bigg Boss but at that time, I didn’t speak about my film. Once the movie gets completed, then I will talk to him.”

Bigg Boss 11’s finale will air tomorrow on Colors TV.

