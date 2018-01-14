Vikas Gupta is the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Vikas Gupta becomes the second runner-up. Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Vikas Gupta becomes the second runner-up.

Bigg Boss 11 finale episode is keeping fans on edge of their seats. However, we have got bad news for Vikas Gupta fans. Vikas did not manage to stand strong against two powerful on-screen ladies, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. As a result, he has been evicted from the show becoming the second runner-up of the reality show.

Vikas’ eviction was announced by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who had come on the show to promote his Republic Day release, PadMan.

Throughout the show, Vikas was touted to be the mastermind of the Bigg Boss game. He has been one of the few contestants who got the opportunity to be the captain of the house twice. In the very first week, he lost his temper over Akash Dadlani and then also attempted to leave the house, thanks to Shilpa Shinde. His popularity became evident when he visited a mall in Mumbai during a task but it would not be wrong to say that without Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan, his journey would not have been a remarkable one.

Check out Vikas Gupta’s journey on Bigg Boss 11:

Shilpa’s verbal spat with Vikas not only kept her as a point of discussion but also got Vikas into the limelight. Vikas and Hina’s sweet and sour relationship entertained the audience throughout. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that Vikas got more support among the celebrities in comparison to others. Whether Ekta Kapoor, Gauahar Khan or Kamya Punjabi, wishes and good luck kept pouring in for him until the last day.

However, the television producer could not manage to win hearts of the audience as much as Hina or Shilpa.

