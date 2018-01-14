Shilpa Shinde wins Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan becomes first runner-up

Shilpa Shinde beat Hina Khan to lift the Bigg Boss 11 trophy. Shilpa Shinde beat Hina Khan to lift the Bigg Boss 11 trophy.

Shilpa Shinde has been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. The Babiji Ghar Par Hai fame has left behind television’s much-loved bahu Hina Khan who had a huge fan following much before she entered the house of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan declared Shilpa as the winner amidst much excitement of the fans and the studio audience. Much before the official announcement, the social media users picked Shilpa as their favourite contestant and expressed their wish of watching her lift the trophy of the winner.

Shilpa had a tough competition from Hina because of her popularity. Hina entered the show at a high point of her career. She was a runner-up of another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi and was a household name for eight long years because of daily saga Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. On the other hand, Shilpa had many controversies to her credit before entering Bigg Boss house. She was accused of being arrogant, haughty and demanding by the makers including Vikas Gupta of her popular sitcom Babiji Ghar Par Hai.

However, Shilpa managed to show her true self and came out clean of all the accusations which were put on her earlier. Vikas also apologised to her for his misjudgments and the duo promised to work together again. What worked in favour of Shilpa was her positive aura and her entertaining personality. Despite being the target of Arshi Khan’s harsh words, Shilpa never lost her dignity and gave it back to her in the most simple yet effective way.

Check out Shilpa Shinde’s Bigg Boss 11 finale performance:

Shilpa’s equation with Akash Dadlani often got her into trouble. Salman Khan too raised questions on Shilpa for supporting Akash but Shilpa continued to have that motherly affection for the rapper until he broke his ties with her. She often got emotional with Akash’s rude behaviour but also showed her emotional strength and came out stronger after every incident.

Check out Shilpa Shinde’s Bigg Boss 11 journey:

Not only this, Shilpa braved the cornering in the initial weeks and didn’t let other’s opinions affect her. She never became a part of the herd in her more than hundred days stay and played an individual game. Now with her becoming the winner, we hope her fans get to see her back on the small screen in some interesting projects. For those who don’t remember where they saw Shilpa last on television, she worked in TV shows like Chidiya Ghar, Maayka, Betiyaan Apni Yaa Paraaya Dhan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Babiji Ghar Par Hain.

