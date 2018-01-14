Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestants Arshi Khan and Sabyasachi Satpathy reveal their favourites among the finalists

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Sabyasachi Satpathy reflect on their journey on the show. Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Sabyasachi Satpathy reflect on their journey on the show.

Popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 will finally come to its conclusion tonight after more than three months of all the drama, tension and romance. But right at the cusp of the finale, indianexpress.com caught up with two former contestants of Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan and Sabyasachi Satpathy, and the two spilled the beans on the contestant they see as the show’s winner, and everything that made the show what it is.

Arshi, who was evicted right after Hiten Tejwani, is rooting for her close friend from the show, Vikas Gupta. Arshi said that Vikas has done incredibly well for himself on the show, especially considering the fact that he is the man who works behind the camera, and not in front of it. The reality star further added that Vikas had performed well in the tasks as well, which only goes to show how much he deserves to win Season 11.

Sabyasachi, however, begged to disagree, and said that making strategies and performing well in tasks does not make Vikas a winner. Sabyasachi wants Shilpa Shinde to win the show, as to him, Shilpa is the “complete package,” who not only gave her best to the tasks, but also managed to win the hearts of people, thanks to her good demeanour.

Arshi, on the other hand, said that all Shilpa did for three months in the show was cook. But the former contestant didn’t fail to add that she has a special bond with Shilpa as well, despite whatever transpired between the both of them in the latter half of the show.

The two contestants also reflected on their Bigg Boss 11 journey, and called it the best experience of their lives. Both Arshi and Sabyasachi claimed that if given a chance, they would not hesitate to return to the show for another season, albeit as guests.

Sabyasachi, in particular, lightly remarked about how he was once warned by Bigg Boss for attempting to make alcohol in the house, and spoke about how Season 11 was one of the best in the history of the show as it had managed to bring different personalities together in the big and beautiful house of Bigg Boss.

The four finalists competing for the coveted Bigg Boss trophy are Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma. The finale of the show will air tonight on Colors TV.

