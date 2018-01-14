Bigg Boss 11 finale LIVE UPDATES: Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan, who will be the winner?

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan is all set to announce the winner. Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan is all set to announce the winner.

Colors TV’s most loved show Bigg Boss 11 is finally coming to an end. The show, which started off with 18 contestants and introduced the concept of Padosi Ghar, has got its four finalists after almost four months. The four finalists Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma will face off to grab the title of Bigg Boss 11 winner. In the finale episode, we would see Akshay Kumar promoting his upcoming film PadMan as well as announce one of the main evictions. Along with the celebs and their fun on the stage, the audience, for the last time, would get to see the ex-contestants of the season. Arshi Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and many others would be seen voicing their opinion on who should win BB11 and a few will also entertain with their acts. While Arshi, Priyank and Luv would put their best foot forward with a dance performance, Dhinchak Pooja, the wild-card entry of BB11, would perform on “Dillon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter” along with Salman and Akshay.

Follow all the highlights from the finale of Bigg Boss 11:

8:30 pm: Before the grand finale begins, the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 11 have already taken sides, While Benafsha is rooting for Shilpa Shinde, Priyank and Luv want Hina Khan to be the winner. Also, Dhinchak Pooja is sure about Shilpa being the winner of the season.

8:15 pm: Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta: Who will lift the Bigg Boss 11 trophy?

Shilpa Shinde, @eyehinakhan, Puneesh Sharma ya @lostboy54, kiske kismat mein likhi hai ye #BB11 ki trophy? Find out in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/ZxGKcdTjIA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

8 pm: Here’s a sneak peek at all the performances tonight:

Aa rahe hai @BeingSalmanKhan apne performance se machaane hungama in the #BB11Finale. Unka ‘Swag se Swagat’ karna na bhooliye, aaj raat 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/G6dpaLilpF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Paani mein aag lagane aa rahe hai #BB11 ke lovebirds, Puneesh Sharma aur @BandgiK! Catch them in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/wvNKayVLnc — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Ye performance khoob entertaining hone wali hai, tum likh ke le lo! Don’t miss @tentej and Arshi Khan’s super fun act only on the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/Y8tSDA1EU1 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

‘Swag se Swagat’ kijiye @BeingSalmanKhan aur hamare top 4 finalists ka! Don’t forget to catch them, tonight at 9 PM in the super-enetertaining #BB11Finale! pic.twitter.com/5q6Z9jJzlm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Jin teeno ki dosti ki misaal di jaati hai, woh aaj karenge saath perform! Catch @eyehinakhan‘s dhamakedaar dance with Luv Tyagi and @ipriyanksharmaa, tonight at 9 PM on #BB11Finale. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/13e7WOREHl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

.@lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde ki nok-jhok wali performance miss mat kijiye in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/CDOdYnBTQ0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

