Salman Yusuff Khan: I’m enjoying choreographing Bigg Boss 11’s finale acts

Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan is looking forward to Bigg Boss 11’s grand finale. Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan is looking forward to Bigg Boss 11’s grand finale.

Choreographer-actor Salman Yusuff Khan says he is enjoying the entire process of choreographing the acts for Bigg Boss 11 finale.

“Bigg Boss is a huge platform and I am enjoying the entire process of choreographing the act for Season 11 finale. I have worked really hard in the ideation part and, with the help of all the contestants in the house, we are surely going to entertain the audience,” Salman said in a statement.

“I have followed the entire season to incorporate the mannerism of each contestant and their characteristics and equation with each other. It’s a great feeling that people are looking forward to it,” he added.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the show Bigg Boss 11 is aired on Colors TV. The top four include Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde. The finale will air on Sunday.

Evicted contestants like Arshi Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma will be coming back to perform in the finale episode.

The popular reality show’s eleventh season first premiered in October last year with 18 contestants locked inside the big and beautiful house of Bigg Boss. And after more than three months since its current season’s inception, the show will finally draw a curtain on all the drama tomorrow.

Going by the voting trends, Shilpa’s chances of lifting the trophy are higher, followed by Hina Khan, who also has a huge fan-base because of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Vikas and Puneesh have also contributed to the show, but they seem to have a lesser possibility of winning as the two television actresses are already household names.

(With inputs from IANS)

