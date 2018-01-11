Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa, Hina, Vikas or Puneesh, who will lift the winner’s trophy? Cast your votes

Bigg Boss 11: The winner of the show will be announced on January 14. Bigg Boss 11: The winner of the show will be announced on January 14.

The eleventh season of television’s most popular show Bigg Boss started in October last year with eighteen contestants locked inside a house with no connection to the outside world. Now, after more than three months, the show is near to its finale with four contestants fighting for the title of the winner. Babiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa Shinde, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan, former channel head for MTV and &TV Vikas Gupta and commoner Puneesh Sharma left behind others in the game to become the finalists.

In Wednesday’s episode, Akash Dadlani was ousted from the house in the mid-week evictions. With his eviction, Shilpa, Hina, Vikas and Puneesh’s race to become the winner of the show has begun. The voting lines are open until Saturday morning but the results will be out only on Sunday, January 14. The winner will be announced by the host of the show Salman Khan along with PadMan actor Akshay Kumar.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 11? Cast your votes here.

Who will be the winner of @BiggBoss 11? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 11, 2018

Going by the voting trends, Shilpa’s chances of lifting the trophy are higher followed by Hina Khan who also has a huge fan-base because of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Vikas and Puneesh have given the show enough content but they seem to have a lesser possibility of winning as the two television actresses are already household names.

But as we revisit the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, the finale night has always left the fans shocked with the name of the winner. Last season, in Bigg Boss 10, though MTV host Bani J was a more popular name of the television industry still it was common man Manveer Gurjar who walked away as a winner. So, nothing can be said about this season’s winner too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd