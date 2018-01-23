Latest News

Bigg Boss 11 ex-contestants Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma party together. See photos

Post Bigg Boss 11, the contestants of the show have not stopped making headlines. They seem keen to keep the buzz around them alive.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants party together in Mumbai.
The end of Bigg Boss 11 has left a void in the lives of viewers who were ardent followers of the Salman Khan hosted show. However, unlike other seasons, this season’s contestants are making sure they keep the buzz around them alive. Recently, we saw Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde partying with her friends and showing off her dance moves. We also saw videos of Hina Khan celebrating post the show. Now, we see Arshi Khan celebrating and spending time with her Bigg Boss 11 inmates Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani.

In some of the videos shared by Arshi’s fan pages, we see the contestant having the time of her life and dancing like there is no tomorrow. Vikas Gupta can also be seen shaking a leg with his partner in crime while Priyank Sharma seemed busy clicking selfies with his fans. In one of the videos, we see Akash Dadlani aka A-Cash rapping for kids. It seems all three contestants have found their niche audience.

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Arshi has, reportedly, bagged a Bollywood project about which she would be sharing details soon. Taking to Twitter, she had thanked Colors TV and Salman Khan for giving her such an opportunity.

