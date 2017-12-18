Bigg Boss 11 ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra to be a part of Entertainment Ki Raat

Entertainment Ki Raat can be considered as a stepping stone in Bandgi Kalra’s acting career. Entertainment Ki Raat can be considered as a stepping stone in Bandgi Kalra’s acting career.

Through her stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house, the audience realised that Bandgi Kalra has a great future in the entertainment industry. A pristine beautiful face and a well-sculpted body, added to that a charming personality, Delhi girl Bandi has it all what it takes to be a star. And now, we have exclusive information that the young lady is all set to tread on the path by making an appearance on Entertainment Ki Raat. The comedy show can be well considered as a stepping stone in Bandgi’s acting career.

Shared a source exclusively to indianexpress.com, “Entertainment Ki Raat sees a lot of guests every episode and Bigg Boss being a popular show, they decided to invite Bandgi for a special performance. She is shooting with the team today and the episode will air shortly. Bandgi has a natural flair for comedy and being a pretty face, she will definitely rock her act.”

As readers would remember, Dhinchak Pooja had also shot for an episode for this show post her eviction from Bigg Boss 11.

After being eliminated, Bandgi, in an exclusive chat with us had shared how she is open to take up acting and make her big debut soon. Talking about her performance, she had shared, “I am really proud of myself that I came so far in the show through my own efforts. Both me and Puneesh (Sharma) survived the game without any support and came so far, even beating few celebrities in the game.”

Bandgi and Puneesh’s romance was well highlighted in the show and the couple’s intimate moments definitely raised quite a lot of eyebrows. That did not deter her and she assured that what the audience saw was completely true, “Our love was completely true and I have no complains if it has gone against me. I completely enjoyed my stint in the show and that what matters to me. And I don’t have any regret of whatever happened between me and Puneesh. I won’t say it was right but it happened in the emotion and I won’t analyse or cry over spilled milk now,” she had added.

Entertainment Ki Raat has popular stars like Ravi Dubey, Asha Negi, Dipika Kakar, Karan Wahi, Aditya Narayan, Raghu Ram, Malishka, Balraj among more, tickling the funny bones of the audience with their performances.

