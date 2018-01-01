Bigg Boss 11 December review: When the audience was served the same dish but on a different platter

Bigg Boss 11: The disappointment in December came in the ‘family members’ task, the same old cliched way of adding a touch of sentiments and emotions. Bigg Boss 11: The disappointment in December came in the ‘family members’ task, the same old cliched way of adding a touch of sentiments and emotions.

Last month, it seemed Bigg Boss 11 finally found its way among its fans with the right amount of drama being created inside the house. Controversies, fights, friendships and love all made for perfect ingredients of a masala entertainer TV show. But did it remain as well in December as it was in November? Well, we highly doubt.

The month of December started with separation of two lovers, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra as the latter got evicted. Like her stay, her eviction too was dramatic and filmy with Puneesh insisting on exiting the house with her. So, much love! Following her were Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan who failed to survive in the house or we say failed to give enough ‘controversial’ content to the makers. Not that two famous names of the television industry Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde on whom most of the fans were counting on made much of a difference. But, their shifting priorities, catfights and friends-turned-foe-turned-friends story saved the show from becoming a dud.

Surprisingly, ‘baelbuddhi’ of the house Luv Tyagi stole the spotlight from irritating Akash Dadlani and loverboy Puneesh during the month. He emerged as a student who doesn’t interact with many during the entire session but when the results come out, leaves everyone stunned. His masterstroke in the show has been his making friends with Hina Khan. While being cordial with all, Luv got his game right and won himself a huge fan base outside the house.

The disappointment came in the ‘family members’ task, the same old cliched way of adding a touch of sentiments and emotions. Dear makers, please realise, if it worked in the last season where Manveer Gurjar’s reunion with his father hit the right chords of viewer’s hearts don’t mean it will happen this year as well and that too twice. Every time, you cannot serve the same dish to the viewers on a different platter and with varied dressing. Indian television audiences might have a fondness for all the ‘rona-dhona’, but it cannot leave the same impact always.

However, with not more than two weeks left for the finale, we hope the housemates and the makers find new ways of entertaining the audience and with entertainment, we definitely do not mean getting two contestants married or bringing wild card entries.

